Wendy Moulton
Courtesy Photo

Abilene Public Library Director Wendy Moulton shared some of the library’s top book and media picks of 2022. Moulton attempted to organize a selection of media from each category and ensure a variety of options were represented.

Among the top media picks is the thriller "Run Rose Run," a novel written by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. Moulton said Patterson's novels are consistently popular with readers, and his collaboration with Parton piqued people's interest. It is good for readers 16 and up.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.