Abilene Public Library Director Wendy Moulton shared some of the library’s top book and media picks of 2022. Moulton attempted to organize a selection of media from each category and ensure a variety of options were represented.
Among the top media picks is the thriller "Run Rose Run," a novel written by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. Moulton said Patterson's novels are consistently popular with readers, and his collaboration with Parton piqued people's interest. It is good for readers 16 and up.
Kristin Hannah's "Night Road" is a popular fictional book that is frequently checked out from the library, Moulton said. The story of motherhood and loss is a must-read for high school students and their parents.
Dee Drummond's "Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy'' is popular among those returning to work and attending more social events. Now that life is as normal as normal can be, this cookbook gives recipes to people who are looking for quick and easy meals to prepare for guests or themselves. Drummond is a well-known celebrity chef with TV shows and a place in Oklahoma for visitors.
For those interested in non-fiction, "True Tales of Kansas" by Roger Ringer is good for all ages. Moulton said the book is about Kansas or Kansas authors and was selected by the state library of Kansas.
”Spy x Family" by Tatsuya Endo is an action/comedy manga series from the library's young adult collection that has recently become popular with teenagers because they received the whole collection, she said.
For children, "Ninjago 5 Minute Stories," based on the popular Lego series is “self-explanatory,” Moulton said. Legos are a popular pastime of children and ninjas are particularly popular with boys.
"Wings of Fire" by Tui T. Sutherland is a graphic novel and part of a popular children's book series. The graphic novel combines a few stories together, Moulton said. These action/fantasy books are great for kids 10 and up.
The "Wild Kratts: 5 Wilder Adventures" early readers book by Chris and Martin Kratt combines animal exploration with superhero powers, making it an enjoyable read for kids.
Moulton is uncertain why the fantasy/science fiction anime “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" was popular, but it is an older selection from the 1980s that generated interest with an audience of 10 and up.
Meanwhile, the western/drama “Yellowstone” season three with Kevin Costner and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a new addition to the Ghostbusters franchise, were both popular with adults. Yellowstone is a popular series on TV that is up to season 5. Ghostbuster is good for the whole family and for those nostalgic for the franchise.
