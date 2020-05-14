By Tim Horan
Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Public Library Board of Directors approved a five-step schedule to return to all services at its regular meeting Tuesday and has initiated a “Library to Go” service.
The board and Director Wendy Moulton didn’t estimate dates for when the reopening steps would take place.
“There were too many factors and unknowns to publish dates just to keep having to change them,” Moulton said. “We are in Step 2 as of today and the earliest we will plan on opening up the library to patrons is June 1. But that depends on having enough available PPE (personal protective equipment tests) for staff and if we see any increases in COVID-19 cases before then.”
She said the library is also waiting on a study from the Institute of Museum and Library Services about how long the virus can live on library materials, she said.
“I aligned the steps to go along with Kansas’s group size restrictions but we cannot commit to any dates at this time,” she said.
Step 2 has the library closed to the public with pickup outside or entryway.
Library to Go
The Abilene Public Library announced that it is now offering “Library to Go” services. Patrons may contact the library with their requests, schedule a pick up time, and receive their bag of library materials at the front entrance of the library. Items will be limited to five items per patron.
Items may be returned at the outside drop box during library hours. The building remains closed to the public.
Patrons may contact the library with their requests by placing holds on the online catalog, calling the library at (785) 263-3082 or (785) 263-1303 for the children’s department, messaging through the library’s social media pages, or by emailing at apl@abilenelibrary.org
Budget
Board members reviewed a budget but took no action given that due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments may be necessary.
The library board met Tuesday afternoon through Zoom. The meeting may not have conformed to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s emergency declaration allowing for teleconference, video conference, internet conference, television broadcast or any other method that permits the public to listen to the meeting.
K.A.R. 16-20-1e (4) required the entity to “provide directions describing how members of the public will be able to electronically access, listen to or observe the the open meeting.”
Moulton responded that no one specifically asked for those directions which were not published on the agenda.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
