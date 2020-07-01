TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $463,000 in CARES Act Relief Grants to 79 Kansas cultural organizations experiencing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Abilene Public Library was among the 79 organizations receiving grants.
Funding for these grants was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Funds awarded provide emergency general operating support and staff retention in the humanities and cultural nonprofit sector.
Humanities Kansas received $463,000 in funds to distribute and received more than $1 million in requests from Kansas cultural organizations.
“HK is pleased to offer these CARES Act grants to community cultural organizations across the state,” said Jason Wesco, chair of the Humanities Kansas Board of Directors. “The value of these organizations as repositories of local memory and as vehicles to connect us – virtually or in-person – is critical to the strength and culture of our communities.”
