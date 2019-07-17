Tessa Herrman, 9, and Rawley Wuthnow, 2, watch Richard Holmgren perform his juggling act as Flying Debris at the Pink Lemonade Party thrown by the Abilene Public Library as the end of the season reading party at the Civic Center Tuesday afternoon.
Tessa Herrman, 9, and Rawley Wuthnow, 2, watch Richard Holmgren perform his juggling act as Flying Debris at the Pink Lemonade Party thrown by the Abilene Public Library as the end of the season reading party at the Civic Center Tuesday afternoon.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.