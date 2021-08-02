As the City of Abilene starts to finalize their budget, the Abilene Public Library presented its budget during the July 19 study session. With the budget being independent from the city, Library Director Wendy Moulton discussed the numbers for 2022.
Tax Revenue
“Our total tax revenue is going to be $523,531 and from property taxes is going to be $476,669; which is the same as last year keeping the budget revenue neutral for 2022,” Moulton said.
By keeping with the revenue neutral rate, the library will not need to hold a special meeting in requirement with new legislation.
With House Bill 13, local municipalities will need to hold public hearings if any government entities plan to go over the revenue neutral rate.
Salary & Benefits
Moulton broke down what categories parts of the budget go to and said her “biggest category is salaries and benefits, like health insurance” for employees.
During the July 19 study session, Moulton explained that salary is going up by $8,000. She also stated that the library has 12 employees on payroll with five full time and seven part-time.
“We have more staff here than people may think we should because we have four floors and we have three of them staffed at all times,” Moulton said.
According to Moulton, she took on the project of making sure employees got merit based raises and full benefits.
“Our salaries and benefits go up a little bit every year. We’re trying to give everyone a step up on our pay plan every year,” Moulton said. “That’s been a big project for us for the last five years or so. We’ve been working on making sure everyone can get a raise based on merit at the end of the year.”
Utilities
“Our second biggest category is probably the maintenance and utilities,” Moulton said. “It’s a lot of utilities to keep the four floors running and open all the time with the heating, air and lights.”
With the age of the building, the library still deals with lighting and plumbing issues, even with the updated facilities, that need to be taken care of immediately.
The library may need some structural updates as well, with bricks chipping off on the outside of the building.
“There are some bricks chipping off on the wall that was added in the (19)70s and then the old original 1918 part has been needing it for a long time,” Moulton said. “We’ve known for several years that the bricks needed tuck pointing on that side. So, it is kind of difficult to find a mason to give us an estimate to do the work.”
Books
“Our other biggest increase is in materials. We’re trying to get closer to what the state of Kansas says we should spend on materials, which is 12% of the budget,” Moulton said. “Right now, we’re spending about 6% to 7% of our budget on materials.”
From the suggestion of the state library of Kansas, Moulton hopes to bring in more books to their collections. Moulton created a formula to break down how much money goes to each section: 52% for adult materials, 42% to youth materials and 6% for young adult materials.
“We do have like a little bit of purchasing power with some other libraries in our area going in together to get a discounted rate. But, we have to get supplies to make them ready for checkout like the covers, barcodes, spine labels and stickers,” she said.
Plans for 2022
After closing due to COVID-19, Moulton is simply “glad to be back open” and just focusing on staying open.
“We’re open and we’re here and we’re back to full services,” Moulton said. “We have out technology center on the third floor and we’re working on making the rest of the area into a kind of teens’ base.”
