When a medical emergency happens, the more information Emergency Medical Services personnel can have about the patient, the better.
To help, Dickinson County EMS has developed a Letter of Life program, which gives them access to important information such as medical history, allergies, medications, emergency contact, and other personal information — anything that can help reduce the time EMS is on scene.
The Letter of Life packet is a blue envelope with a magnet. When the paperwork is filled out, it’s put in the envelope along with any other pertinent information, such as recent surgical procedures or a Do Not Resuscitate order.
Paramedic Capt. Alex Leff said participants are encouraged to put the envelope on the refrigerator, so EMS personnel can easily find it.
Also in the packet is a neon orange sticker, which the person can put on the door so EMS will know when they arrive that there is a Letter of Life in the house.
“For example, if my partner and I go in and do patient care one person can go to refrigerator, they open up their letter of life and see that Joe Bob is diabetic,” Leff said. “It helps us streamline our care faster and more efficiently.”
Having the information is especially useful if the patient is unresponsive or otherwise unable to communicate. He said there’s time when family is there, but they don’t always know the most updated medical information.
“We have examples where family comes into town to see grandma and they haven’t seen grandma for a couple of years,” he said. “Grandma’s having a medical emergency, and they’re not really up to date with her medical history or medications or maybe she had a recent surgery they don’t know about.”
With the Letter of Life they don’t have to rely on family or bystanders for information.
“It’s a pretty easy, cut and dry paper but it gives us a whole heck of a lot of information,” he said.
Having that information can change the outcome of a medical emergency.
