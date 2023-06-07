Letter of Life packet

The Letter of Life packet includes a letter of explanation, a medical information form to fill out, an envelope, a magnetic clip, and a neon orange sticker to alert Emergency Medical Services personnel to look for the envelope.

When a medical emergency happens, the more information Emergency Medical Services personnel can have about the patient, the better.

To help, Dickinson County EMS has developed a Letter of Life program, which gives them access to important information such as medical history, allergies, medications, emergency contact, and other personal information — anything that can help reduce the time EMS is on scene. 

 

