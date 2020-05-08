Construction started on the Abilene High School Vo-Ag building with a bang Thursday morning.
Superintendent Greg Brown, school board Chairman Greg Becker and board member Chris West each knocked a chunk out of a wall with sledgehammers.
The outside of the building will remain intact but there will be an all-new inside, said Bryan Newell, vice-president of Riley Construction.
“The structure of the building is sound. Its is solid. The outside will stay the same,” he said. “We are looking at changing some of the colors outside to match the new construction.
“The inside will be a complete start over from scratch,” he said.
He said when students and staff walk into the front door, they won’t be looking at a brick wall and a hallway.
“There will be a similar situation as the commons area at the high school,” Newell said. “There will be a nice shop commons area. The teachers will have their own combined collaborative work space instead of a teacher over here and a teacher over there.”
The Vo-Ag building will have the same colors and flooring as the high school.
“You will have this consistent feeling,” he said. “This will completely open up. The kids’ lockers will be here. They will have their own lockers to keep their shop stuff in.”
FFA
There will be a trophy case for FFA awards similar to the one in the high school. awards. FFA is also getting a little kitchen.
“We are still talking about a greenhouse design,” he said.
Abilene High School’s new Ag teacher SaRae Roberts said the greenhouse will allow for hands-on instruction.
“I am very excited about the new building and what I can do with my students in this place,” Roberts said. “Hopefully I can conduct some hands-on labs. I know we are getting a new greenhouse. A greenhouse will be awesome.”
There will be a dual assess restroom.
“So when they are having a tennis tournament or any sort of outdoor activity, they can use the bathrooms at the shop building, accessing from the outside. They will lock the inside,” he said.
Welding instructor Josh Lewis has the experience to allow Abilene High School students to also get a college technical degree.
AHS principal Ben Smith instead of bussing students to Salina, students may stay in Abilene to get the college credits.
“Josh has taught at the college level,” Smith said.
Student house
The student constructed house was about 85 percent complete before the classes were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instructor Jeff Austin has been applying the finishing touches.
Smith said as soon as Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan allows, an auction will be scheduled.
“In a typical year we would be auctioning it off before the 30th of May,” Smith said.
Austin said he will be teaching a couple different courses.
“One will be a more traditional woodworking class where students learn the hobby side of woodworking,” he said. “The later one will be more into cabinet making, more of a taste in what they would see in a professional cabinet making shop. There is a third class they could take so they could get more skilled at that.”
The Abilene School Board approved the $1.2 million renovation last week.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
