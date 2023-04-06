In a move, which many Kansas representatives have spoken out against, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) as a protected species effective March 27. In an attempt to replay the actions of a 2015 lawsuit that overturned the protection status of the bird, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has announced his intention to file a lawsuit should U.S. Fish and Wildlife not voluntarily overturn the threatened designation.
The effective date was extended from Jan. 24 to give the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service time, “To finalize conservation tools and guidance documents to avoid confusion and disruption for landowners, federal partners, and industry within the lesser prairie-chicken’s five-state range,” according to a release from the agency, which did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The lesser prairie-chicken is not in Dickinson County but is found, in dwindling numbers, in western Kansas, and parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.
A brief timeline of protection
The lesser prairie-chicken was first petitioned for protection in 1995, but because there were other higher priority species, it was not proposed for protection until 2013.
In response to the proposal the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies developed a range wide, voluntary conservation plan.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considered WAFWA’s plan in deciding to protect the prairie chicken as a threatened species in 2014; however, they concluded that because no landowners and only some oil and gas companies had enrolled in the plan it did not ensure the survival of the bird. Subsequently, it was listed.
Following a lawsuit filed by the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, a federal court in Texas vacated protection for the bird in 2015, arguing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “failed to properly evaluate ongoing conservation efforts for the rare bird.”
In May 2021, the agency again proposed listing two distinct population segments of the lesser prairie-chicken in May 2021.
Declining population
With concern over the declining population of lesser prairie-chickens, the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies established a Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances. A CCAA is a voluntary conservation agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and one or more parties to address the needs of an at-risk species before they become listed as endangered or threatened.
Despite voluntary conservation efforts, the number of lesser prairie-chickens has not improved. The Center for Biological Diversity, a national nonprofit conservation organization, goes as far as blaming mismanagement of the CCAA on behalf of the WAFWA for the LPC, “Losing significant swathes of habitat and continuing on its slide toward extinction.”
Senator Jerry Moran was one of several legislators who have spoken out against the need for listing the lesser prairie-chicken. Citing voluntary efforts underway, he said the Biden administration acted prematurely by listing the bird.
“Kansas and surrounding states invested millions of public and private dollars in conservation efforts in the habitat area, resulting in the bird’s population more than doubling,” Moran said.
When asked to quantify the assertation that the bird’s numbers had doubled, a spokesperson for Moran’s office pointed to a 2022 WAFWA report.
“According to this 2022 WAFWA report on the lesser prairie-chicken, Figure 4, from 2013-2021, the population of the lesser prairie-chicken across the U.S. increased from approx. 15,000 to 35,000,” an email from the senator’s office stated.
However, when taking the same chart in its totality the numbers look different. While Moran used 2013 to 2021 to derive the “more than double” statement, the chart had population numbers from 2012 to 2022, which show a decrease of about 5,000.
Those numbers also reflect the entire lesser prairie-chicken population, not just that of Kansas, which has also seen a decrease in their already low numbers. The chart Moran’s office referenced gave a breakdown of numbers for four regions, three of which includes portions of Kansas.
Southwestern Kansas is part of the Sand Sagebrush Prairie Region. There population there has dropped from about 8,000 to about 5,000.
In the Mixed Grass Prairie Region, which includes southcentral Kansas, the numbers have declined from around 3,000 to about 1,000.
In the Short Grass Conservation Reserve Program Prairie Region, which covers northwestern Kansas the population has remained steady at roughly 2,000.
Michael J. Robinson, senior conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said oftentimes population counts will show a sharp and short upward trend based on having favorable weather one year that allows chicks to hatch but overall, the lesser prairie-chicken has been losing habitat.
“Despite occasional good years, the trend has been going down,” Robinson said.
The trend predates WAFWA’s involvement.
"Lesser prairie-chicken populations were eight times higher in the 1990s compared to the record low in 2014, occurring after an extreme drought,” said Jacqueline K. Augustine, executive director of Audubon of Kansas. “If you look at after the severe drought of 2012 and 2013 — if you start there, it looks like a success because of the rainfall, but if you start back in the 90s, it doesn’t look so good.”
Kansas legislators fight back
Calling the listing of the LPC threatened in Kansas is paramount to waging a war against energy producers, according to Senator Roger Marshall.
“Listing the lesser prairie-chicken will hurt our state’s economy, hinder our oil and gas independence, increase utility costs, and prevent the development of renewable energy in prime Western Kansas locations,” Marshall said.
Likewise, Representative Tracey Mann, called the ruling, “Another example of federal overreach — it is a proxy war on American agriculture and energy sectors that are vital to our economy.”
Representative Ron Estes echoed his fellow Republicans, adding that, "Kansas farmers and ranchers have been excellent stewards of land and resources for years without heavy-handed government intervention, and they have also taken extraordinary measures to protect the habitat of the lesser prairie-chicken."
Legislators and ag-related organizations, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council have been quick to decry the listing as a move that “threatens to place unnecessary restrictions on farmers, ranchers and energy producers,” Moran said in a written statement. “Kansas and surrounding states are committed to preserving the lesser prairie-chicken and its habitat area and have contributed millions of public and private dollars to conservation efforts. This work has resulted in successfully conserving habitat area and increasing the population of the bird. The choice to list the lesser prairie-chicken as threatened despite voluntary, locally-driven conservation efforts will negatively impact critical industries in Kansas and will remove any incentive for similar local efforts for wildlife conservation in the future.”
Robinson said the voluntary conservation efforts of the past decade have not been successful. Those efforts were subject to an audit, the results of which were “extraordinarily damning.”
“(The audit has) only been released semi-publicly in redacted form,” Robinson said. “The audit concluded that there was no way to determine whether conservation was actually occurring. We put together the audit findings with other sources of information and were able to show that in fact, conservation was not occurring due to this voluntary effort, which would help to explain why the … the long-term trend, despite these occasional upward jumps, continues to be downward.”
In a 213-page document submitted to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in support of listing the LPC, the Center for Biological Diversity, shows the habitat conserved pursuant to the CCAA is less than the below-target acreage that WAFWA reports.
“WAFWA states that 17,602 acres of restoration was completed from 2014 – 2,019 as mitigation for development of lesser prairie-chicken habitat, comprising less than 2% of the acreage that the 2013 Lesser Prairie-Chicken Range-wide Conservation Plan pledged to restore over a 10-year period,” the document stated.
What LPCs need to survive
Lesser prairie-chicken numbers are on the decline because of loss and fragmentation of habitat. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the conversion of native prairies to cropland is responsible for most of the LPC habitat loss in the state.
Additionally, the annual burning of tallgrass prairie in May, June, and July leave few places for ground nesting birds to nest. However, KDWP also pointed out the spread of invasive trees poses an even greater threat to habitat.
“Ironically, this has resulted from too little application of controlled burning in some regions and from failure of land managers to quickly recognize and respond to the threat tree invasion poses to prairie, livestock production, and grassland wildlife,” a KDWP report states.
The report also referenced studies by Kansas State University researchers, which documented an avoidance of man-made structures like power lines, improved roads, and buildings by lesser prairie-chickens.
“Over and over the science has proven that healthy, diverse rangelands – the exact kind of landscape maintained by livestock grazing – are where the lesser prairie-chicken thrives,” said NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and Public Lands Council Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover, “Cattle ranchers’ efforts to conserve these acres are absolutely critical to the survival of the species. We are deeply disappointed by the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to impose redundant bureaucracy and punitive restrictions on the very same people that we have to thank for the lesser prairie-chicken’s continued existence on the range.
The extent of the species’ existence is up for debate. While there have been periods of improvement, population increases are not sustained.
“We've seen ongoing habitat loss throughout … this voluntary plan,” Robinson said. “Do we have to wait till they're at zero before we have proved that it's not working?
How listing affects landowners
“This listing will devastate the Kansas economy, hinder oil and gas independence, increase utility costs, prevent development of renewable energy, and undermine private property rights,” Marshall said.
Robinson classified the rhetoric from Marshall and other politicians as speculative.
“It's hard when one hears a claim like the senators’ that is speculative and dire, … it's hard to rebut it per se because it's all about what might happen in the future,” Robinson said. “What we do know is the lesser prairie-chicken really does deserve our consideration.”
The listing will not affect the way farmers and ranchers currently manage their lands. Regulations will only be required when there is a change in the land use.
“For established farm ground, anything that has already been broken out, there’s no restrictions on them,” said Greg Doering with Kansas Farm Bureau. “For oil and gas, and farmers in southwest Kansas who are affected by this, really, if it is a continuing farm practice there is no worry about anything.”
However, ranchers and grassland owners who want to break out new ground and enroll the land in a program will need a range management program.
“The problem is, there is not enough government workers, or third-party agents to help create these plans and oversee the management,” Doering said. “There very well could be a backlog of people wanting to get into these grazing management plans.”
In a January article posted on the Kansas Farm Bureau website, the 4(d) rule of the Endangered Species Act “sets up a process by which ranchers must follow a site-specific grazing plan developed by a service-approved party.”
However, there is no clarity to what entities will be service-approved.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stated the goal of its conservation efforts is the recovery of listed species, so they no longer need protective measures — to restore them to a point where they are secure, self-sustaining, and functioning components of their ecosystems.
According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service:
– Oil and gas producers in the Northern DPS, who are participating in an existing CCAA have regulatory assurances for covered activities on enrolled lands.
– A CCAA provides participants coverage via a permit containing assurances that they will not be required to implement additional conservation measures beyond those in the CCAA.
– Landowners who want to pursue renewable energy projects that could result in take, can enroll in a Renewable Energy Habitat Conservation Plan.
– Those implementing livestock grazing operations who are interested in coverage for incidental take have a variety of options, dependent upon their location. Incidental take is an unintentional, but not unexpected, take.
Projects not enrolled in the CCAA, that would result in “take” of the lesser prairie-chicken, can be enrolled in the recently approved Oil and Gas Habitat Conservation Plan. Take as defined by the Endangered Species Act means "to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct."
Ranchers, birds can both thrive
Working with Prairie Tours and Guide Service Owner Jim Millensifer, ranchers in Scott, Gove, and Logan counties in western Kansas have shown how range management can help stabilize the lesser prairie-chicken population.
On request by the state, Millensifer started an agriculture tourism program to help bring attention to the plight of the LPC. The ranchers he works with are compensated for allowing people to come onto their lands to see the birds.
“In the last four years we’ve had over 700 guests from 36 states and 18 countries,” he said. “People want to come to western Kansas and see the lesser prairie-chicken.”
The bird’s listing as threatened saddens and discourages him, but he said it’s probably warranted. While it is disappointing the LPC population has dropped to the point of necessitating the listing, he does sympathize with the ranchers.
He said there is no question that the bird is endangered, but he also isn't sure that listing the species will have any impact at all. The only thing that will impact the success of the bird is if the success some of the ranchers have had continues and expands to other ranches.
"I don't know that having them listed as threatened or endangered will promote that," he said. "In fact, it may have the opposite effect. I get it, landowners don't want to be told what they can and cannot do on their property."
The success he has seen has come from landowners working with the lesser prairie-chicken initiative and private industry.
“In my humble opinion, there certainly will be … that are going to create a hardship or a financial struggle for some people,” he said. “But I believe that there is a balance. The … ranches that I work with have shown that it's possible for ranchers to cohabitate with the chickens and be successful.”
The ranches he brings tour groups to have the birds on them because the land managers have continued to work their land but from a conservation standpoint, which has been beneficial to the lesser prairie-chicken and all the wildlife on the short grass.
“These … ranches are not only willing to allow us to use their ranches to do tours, but they're also showing other ranchers in this area that you can successfully negotiate the struggles of maintaining great habitat and also be financially successful ranchers. They've changed the grazing practices and the rotation.”
He compared the land management practices the ranchers are using to the bison that grazed the short grass prairies 500 years ago.
“They rotate sooner, they do their best to move the cattle from one area to the other in a timely fashion so the prairie doesn’t get hammered at any point in time,” he said.
Adding to the manmade struggle for the bird, natural occurrences like fire and drought have contributed to the decline. However, Millensifer said if all the bird had to contend with was the natural issues, they could probably work their way through that.
“There’s always been fire. There’s always been drought,” he said. “There’s always been things that all wildlife has had to deal with 500 years ago, 1,000 years ago that they successfully negotiated.”
The listing does not end the effort to save the LPC from extinction as conservationists expect to see a lawsuit to overturn the ruling. They also hope both sides can find the common ground to meet the needs of landowners and protect the bird.
“All across the world … animal and plant species are going extinct, and we're all lessened by that,” Robinson said. “We can continue to have an entrepreneurial and creative and adaptive society while still conserving precious wildlife. Arguably there'll be something irretrievably lost from our productive society if the human imprint is on every single acre of land and creatures with unique needs like lesser prairie-chicken find no place left to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.