In a move, which many Kansas representatives have spoken out against, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) as a protected species effective March 27. In an attempt to replay the actions of a 2015 lawsuit that overturned the protection status of the bird, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has announced his intention to file a lawsuit should U.S. Fish and Wildlife not voluntarily overturn the threatened designation.

The effective date was extended from Jan. 24 to give the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service time, “To finalize conservation tools and guidance documents to avoid confusion and disruption for landowners, federal partners, and industry within the lesser prairie-chicken’s five-state range,” according to a release from the agency, which did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

 

