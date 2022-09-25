“M&M Tire & Auto, this is Steph. How may I help you?”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? That’s because it is for many people in Abilene and the surrounding area who use the services of M&M Tire & Auto. Stephanie Leshovsky is a very familiar face in this community. Just about everyone who lives in Abilene knows her. Many know her from her job at M&M Tire & Auto as the sales secretary. This past August marked 26 years working for M&M and she sat down for an interview with the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.