“M&M Tire & Auto, this is Steph. How may I help you?”
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? That’s because it is for many people in Abilene and the surrounding area who use the services of M&M Tire & Auto. Stephanie Leshovsky is a very familiar face in this community. Just about everyone who lives in Abilene knows her. Many know her from her job at M&M Tire & Auto as the sales secretary. This past August marked 26 years working for M&M and she sat down for an interview with the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
“I started part-time in August of 1996 when the girl who was at the front desk was headed back to school,” Leshovsky said. “I was also working at Kwik Shop at the time, and then I switched to working at M&M full-time in June of 1997, and I’ve been here since.”
Leshovsky has been a key employee for M&M since the business first got its start.
“M&M opened its doors in April of 1996 and then I came along in August that same year, so I’ve been here nearly since the shop opened,” Leshovsky said. “We’ve had our customers that we have watched generationally grow.”
She said she planned to continue working at M&M until she decides to retire.
To put things in perspective, when she started at M&M Tire Tom Brady was still playing college football for Michigan — a long time to have the same occupation.
“It’s been a good ride, I enjoy my work, and I’m good with people I believe,” Leshovsky said. “You know you can’t along with everybody but I do my best, I just enjoy my job. Do I have a day like everybody where it’s like I don’t want to go to work today? Yes, but I am not that type of person so I get through it, just get up and go.”
Working at M&M for 26 years, Leshovsky has watched the company grow from a simple tire and mechanic shop too much more.
“Back when I first started there, we mostly just did tires, oil changes, and brakes,” she said. We didn’t do big jobs like engines and transmissions. Then when we start having more downtime in the day. We just thought, why not do more? So over the years, we have included many different services.”
Leshovsky also noted that it has been interesting to see the advancement in vehicular technology over the years. “From all the different sensors that tell you when you are too close to another car and the tire pressure sensors that tell you you have a low tire, and of course the backup cameras,” she said.
M&M Tire & Auto opened its doors on April 13th, 1996 under the ownership of Wayne “Butch” Miller and his wife Diane. When their son Dustin bought the business with his wife Sarah, they kept the existing employees working for them. Leshovsky has worked under both regimes and is still the face of M&M Tire 26 years after her debut.
