American Legion Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Post 1969 will host its first flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Central Kansas Free Fair rodeo arena.

Although the event is in the middle of the week, Post Commander Brian Ross said they chose June 14 because it is Flag Day and the 100th anniversary of the National Flag Code, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 12, 1998. It is one day that all Americans can unite under one common denominator, he said. 

 

