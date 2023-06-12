American Legion Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Post 1969 will host its first flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Central Kansas Free Fair rodeo arena.
Although the event is in the middle of the week, Post Commander Brian Ross said they chose June 14 because it is Flag Day and the 100th anniversary of the National Flag Code, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 12, 1998. It is one day that all Americans can unite under one common denominator, he said.
“We’re a very divided nation at this point,” Ross said. “I would hope that an event like this would help bring people together from all sides, from all walks of life, all religions, and all political backgrounds to say, ‘Hey, let’s put that aside.’ This is a time for us to celebrate something that’s part of our national heritage — something that represents all of us as a people. It doesn’t represent a color; it doesn’t represent a religion.”
The ceremony provides people a way to properly dispose of American flags, which are torn, worn, or tattered. The U.S. Flag code (4 USC Sec 8 Para (k)) states that, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The ceremony will open with the playing of a few patriotic songs. Legion members will then demonstrate the inspection of the flag. In the interest of saving time some of them will have already been inspected and approved for retirement. They have more than 600 flags to retire, each one is done individually. and Ross said they might not finish that evening.
“We’ll go through and inspect a couple of the flags for the audience to show them that they aren’t serviceable,” Ross said. “We’ll say the Pledge of Allegiance and then we will we’ll start burning them. It’s a very simple ceremony. There’s not a whole lot to it, it’s just showing proper honors to the flag and burning it in a dignified manner.”
One of the four pillars of the American Legion is Americanism, which includes flag protocol, understanding the flag, and flag etiquette.
“This helps us show the community what proper flag etiquette is and how to retire a flag when it is no longer fit to be displayed,” he said.
Anyone in the community who has a flag in need of retirement is invited to drop it off in the mail slot between the doors at the 317 N Spruce St. or bring it to the event. Youth from Boy Scout Troop 40 will assist in the ceremony.
