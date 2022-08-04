The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground.
Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
The Munsons said they would reopen under the name of “Legacy Kansas” in honor of both the Brookville Hotel’s 150 year legacy and their own five-generation legacy in the cattle business in Geary County.
Plans fell through until the Munsons bought the hotel in a bankruptcy sale in February of this year and revived the concept of Legacy Kansas.
Now, the Munsons have reopened the Brookville on a reservations only basis, still under the name of Legacy Kansas.
A soft opening took place over the weekend and Wednesday afternoon a group of travel writers from around the country visited for lunch.
The Munsons have kept the tradition of family style chicken dinners with all the fixings.
Wednesday attendees at the lunch were served the traditional Brookville Hotel relish tray, cottage cheese, coleslaw, fried chicken, country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed corn and biscuits. After dinner, they received homemade ice cream from Kansas State University’s Call Hall. In the future, the Munsons plan to serve their own homemade ice cream. Their custom built ice cream machine was destroyed in the fire that burned down their Junction City steakhouse, but they are having it rebuilt.
Deanna Munson said she was happy to have the group at their newly-reopened restaurant.
“The Brookeville legacy is well-known nationally and even internationally,” Deanna Munson said. “As we’ve traveled I’ve been amazed. Even in countries beyond the U.S. borders, people know of the Brookville Hotel.”
She also talked about the Munson family legacy, which spans over multiple generations of cattle ranching in Geary County.
“So (while) we want this place to continue to be known as the Brookville, Munsons’ Prime, the legal name is Legacy Kansas and eventually perhaps 10 years down the road it will truly be thought of as Legacy Kansas,” she said. “But right now we’re happy if you call it Brookville or if you call it Munsons’ Prime because we intend for it to be both. We’re doing it in phases. Our gourmet steaks and our burgers are not yet available or our high-end bar that will be in the part where it says under construction. As soon as those were done and we have staff for them, we will start serving the gourmet steaks. At this point, we’re serving the traditional Brookville chicken dinner with a choice of country fried steak — which beef producers insist you use that word, not chicken fried steak.”
The restaurant is open by reservation only to make sure they “do the food right,” Deanna Munson said.
Hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information, call 785-200-3973.
