Royer has overseen Jeffcoat and Lowry Foundations for over decade

Hank Royer has overseen the Jeffcoat Fondation and Lowry Foundation for over a decade, donating thousands to several organizations in Dickinson County.   

 

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home has long been on the receiving end of donations from, among others, the Lowry and Jeffcoat foundations.

While there are still many people in Dickinson County who remember the gentlemen, there is a new generation and new residents who only know the names through the foundations they established, said Samantha Pryor, communications director.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.