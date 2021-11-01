The Addams Family and other Halloween characters came to the Lebold Mansion this Halloween. Over a 100 kids and parents lined up to see what Joseph Tatner, owner of the mansion, and local sponsors had organized for Halloween at Leopold Mansion, a walkthrough tour displaying various decorations and characters.
“What’s exciting is sharing this house and event with the people of Abilene since, from my understanding, the Lebold has not been involved in Halloween for several years,” Tatner said.
With Tatner playing Gomez Addams, some members of the community and actors from Kansas City played the rest of the Addams family and a few other characters around the mansion. One room featured a Beetlejuice theme, and another room featured Hocus Pocus. Tatner even involved his car, the Zimmer Golden Spirit nicknamed the Tatmobile.
Tatner even brought in special effects, including fog machines, flamethrowers placed at the edges of the house, a glass ball with a “floating” head and a mechanical headless horseman that would be triggered by motion sensors.
In groups of 15, each group walked through three rooms on the first floor, each with their own theme. They then went out a side exit to be greeted by the headless horseman and the spooked-out Tatmobile. And, of course, there was candy for the kids.
“I like dressing up and the costumes of course. I like seeing the kids run around, get all excited and have a good time. I think we all remember back to when we were kids, going out trick-or-treating. As a kid, trick-or-treating is one of the first events where you kind of go out on your own, though mom and dad are definitely standing by somewhere making sure you’re safe,” Tatner said. “I think we all think back to those days and it’s just wonderful to see the next generation, sort of a rite of passage, going through that as well.”
