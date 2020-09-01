The Abilene Board of Education entered into a lease/purchase agreement with Pinnacle Bank on Wednesday to finance renovations at Cowboy Stadium.
The district is borrowing $3.6 million to pay for the $4.6M renovation. The district already has paid $1 million out of USD 435’s capital outlay fund.
“That cuts down the size of the payment over the next 10 years,” Superintendent Greg Brown told board members during the Aug. 26 special meeting.
As part of the 10 year agreement, the district will make annual payments of approximately $415,000 based on an interest rate of 2.95 percent.
That amount does not include any of the donations that have started to come in.
“Some patrons have asked about donations, saying ‘you’re borrowing the money; do you not have enough?’” Brown related. “Quite frankly, the donations are greatly appreciated by us. We should be able to pay this off much earlier with some patron support toward this stadium.”
Bond refinancing
makes stadium possible
One of the reasons the district was able to do the project was because it refinanced a portion of the 2014 school improvement bond issue late in 2019 and again in March 2020, explained Board President Kyle Becker.
That bond issue financed building projects at all USD 435 schools, including the construction of Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary, the new auditorium/gymnasium addition at Abilene High School and other renovations, an addition to Abilene Middle School and renovations and building improvements at both Kennedy and McKinley elementaries.
“We saved about $2.8 million in interest by redoing that,” Becker said. “That made this project a lot more possible than it was previously.”
Vice-President Randy Gassman commented that the public may not be aware that happened.
“Sometimes as we move forward, people forgot what happened in the past,” Gassman said. “That gave us a lot of ability to do this.”
Ironically, the $24.2 million school improvement bond issue was supposed to include the stadium renovation. However, when bids ran higher than projected, the stadium project was put on hold along with renovating and remodeling the Vo-Ag building (currently underway) and bus barn.
First plan didn’t pan out
Back in May, the district was looking to finance the stadium using a Dallas, Texas company; however, that group delayed making a decision. With no commitment, Brown and Becker approached Pinnacle Bank representatives, who made a decision “in a matter of weeks instead of months,” Brown said back in July.
During the July Board of Education meeting, the Abilene school board approved a resolution of intent to finance the project with Pinnacle Bank, working with the legal team of Gilmore & Bell, P.C.
Brown told board members at Wednesday’s meeting that delay was actually a positive because it ended up decreasing the district’s annual payment from $550,000 to $415,000.
“So with a lesser interest rate and paying that million up front, having a $415,000 annual payment looks a whole lot better,” Brown said. “I’m pretty convinced with extra support from the community and taking care of some business with our typical capital outlay we will pay this off much earlier than 10 years. And that would be my goal.”
Dustin DeWeese, local Pinnacle Bank branch president, said he felt the arrangement was a win-win for both the bank and school district.
DeWeese explained that the district and the bank, working with Gilmore & Bell, made the scenario feasible.
“It’s not something either of us — the district or the bank — dive into often,” DeWeese said, speaking of the agreement. “Nineteen times out of 20 it’s a conventional loan from the bank, but under Kansas state statute that’s not possible for the district. So we lean on experts like Gilmore & Bell to do the legalities so everything stays within Kansas statute.”
Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle asked how interested patrons could donate to the Cowboy Stadium capital campaign.
Becker said there are various opportunities and levels. Information can be found on the homepage of the USD 435 website, www.abileneschools.org or on the Abilene High School Athletics/Activities Facebook page.
