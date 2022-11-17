Dickinson County CEO students

Dickinson County CEO students and their mentors sit and listen during a Mentors Day. The mentors, local businesspeople, help guide the students as they work to create businesses of their own.

 Courtesy Photo

The CEO program is well underway with high school students from all over the county meeting daily before school to learn from business people about entrepreneurship.

As the students move forward with plans to form their own businesses, they are assigned a mentor who will help them with the process. Students and mentors were partnered earlier in the month.

 

Class of 2022/2023 students

and their mentors

Eden Bathurst — Kayleigh Ferris, Biz Swag

Keaton Hargrave —  Travis Sawyer, The Abilene Group Financial Advisors

Drew Hansen —  Shelly Crane, Almost Home Realty

Colson McIntyre —  Marc Schardein, Techmarc, LLC

Grace Merritt —  Kylie Hicken, Wizard of Odz and Ends

Kamryn Phillips —  Cassy Wilson, Rawhide Portable Corral

Ashley Tannahill —  Danielle Andrew, First National Bank of Hope

Kolten Walker —  Ben Meyer, Custom Metal Fabricators 

Taylor Wells —  Katrina Loader, Astra Bank

Additional Mentor Ambassadors

Brenda Holm

Jan Sexton

Lance Tilton

Beth Weibert

Dennis Weese

