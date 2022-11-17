The CEO program is well underway with high school students from all over the county meeting daily before school to learn from business people about entrepreneurship.
As the students move forward with plans to form their own businesses, they are assigned a mentor who will help them with the process. Students and mentors were partnered earlier in the month.
Shelly Crane, who has worked with CEO since it started three years ago, said the mentorship component is important because it helps the students see life through a different lens.
“The idea behind the mentors is to give the students real life experience,” Crane said. “As a 17- or 18-year-old student, the scope of what they've seen in a business world is completely different than what us as mentors see, obviously, because of the age difference.”
Joy Clemence, a freshman at Kansas State University, was part of the program’s inaugural class in the 2020/2021 school year, with Crane as her mentor. A junior at Abilene High School at the time, she said it was nice to have someone to bounce ideas off and give her honest feedback.
Crane, she said, gave her reassurance and confidence that she was heading in the right direction and at times helped reel her in.
“Having someone who has been experienced and could give feedback when we were doing something new for the first time was really helpful,” Clemence said. “I had some broader ideas and she helped me narrow them down.”
The mentors are not there to tell the students what to do, rather they guide them.
“We have to be very careful — as adults we want to tell the kids what to do, because that's what adults do to kids,” Crane said. “That's not what we're supposed to be doing here. We're not supposed to be dictating what they do. We're supposed to be coming along beside them being a helpmate to broaden their horizons of what to expect in the real-world situations.”
The goal of the mentors is for the students to understand that even though they are successful business people, they are still human, she said.
“We can still be their friends and we can still be a resource for them to grow,” she said. “When these kids are gone, we want to be those people that they still reach out to with text or meet with.”
Clemence said she found that approach helpful. Being in high school, she recognized that her exposure to life was limited to a small group of peers and teachers who know how to talk to youth.
Communicating with adults outside of the school setting about real-scenarios, opened her eyes.
“I feel like the best thing that I got out of the program was my ability to communicate with people who are older than me and in a mature way, who are also professionals,” she said. “Also, confidence when speaking to other adults. I think there's a transition from high school to college where you have to start being grown up, and I feel like CEO helped me make some bigger decisions by myself and be able to communicate with older people who know more than me.”
Crane who has worked with the program since it started said it is an intense program and the students who stick with it are dedicated.
“They're getting slammed with a lot of stuff,” she said. “They meet every morning at 7:30 to almost nine and they're from all over the county so, they meet in different places.”
The program lasts all year and many of the students are also involved in other school activities.
“It is a big commitment,” Crane said. “We’ve had a lot of athletes go through this program -- football players, basketball players, cheerleaders. It's interesting to see that because those are the motivated kids that are going to make a difference.”
