The Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society wants to eventually establish a history room to share the history of Chaplain Emil Kapaun. They are also hosting a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at Zion Lutheran Church to raise funds for restoring the church’s windows.
Moving to that goal, Whitehair is collecting information about the church and its congregations over the years.
They are also looking for couples or families of couples who may have been married in the chapel while it was at its original location. In her archival research she has only found one couple, the bride was from Burdick and the groom from Oklahoma.
She welcomes any information or photos people may have that shows the church in its early days.
Zion Lutheran Church address: 106 Main St. Latimer, KS 67449.
To preorder bierocks for the society’s Bierocks and Bids fundraiser call 785-349-2008 or email jackielo791@icloud.com
To learn more about Chaplain Emil Kapaun, visit frkapaun.org.
