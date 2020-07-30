Lance Berland

Land Berland of Abilene said it was Sept. 15 of last year that he decided to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
“I got a ride to church with Father John Wolesky. He heard my confession on the way and it was time to start the new mission,” Berland said.
Berland said he didn’t have any money and did most of his campaigning on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
“But God gave me a mission,” he said.
He said Saturday was the 10th meeting he has attended, including four nights out of five last week.
“I was with Kris Kobach when we were Hutchinson and we were the only two people there,” Berland said. “We really got to lay into it. They handed us the mike for 10 minutes.”
Berland said he has lived in Abilene for almost 34 years, off and on. He lived in Lawrence, Salina and Wichita.
He said he attended seminary in the Wichita Diocese.
“I always supported the family businesses. Tried to be an innovator and work myself into key roles,” he said. “We’ve been successful. It’s been a blessing.”
He said he helped raise six teenagers. He said the marriages did not end well.
“That’s life. A lot of us have been through that,” he said. “I think I am better for it. It has me better focused on being more patient in my life and enjoying every day.”
He said he has traveled around the state.
“There is so much beauty here,” he said. “This journey, and meeting patriots that believe in the Constitution, that believes that life begins at conceptions and ends at a natural death, people that believe you should have as many guns and as much ammo as you can purchase.
“There are so many issues. I could talk for three or four hours just on the Orwelling spring and summer in the year of COVID,” he said. “We are moving forward. The truth will come out. It always does.”
He called himself a “scientist at heart.”
“I want to know everything. I want to get to the bottom of it and solve the problem,” he said.
He said everyone he talks to agrees there needs to be change.
“And not just in a change in person because that is automatic because Pat is stepping down but we need a change in the type of person,” Berland said. “We have to unite this party and I believe I am the man to do it.”
