Across the country help wanted signs plaster store windows; business close early because of a lack of employees; and there’s a longer wait for many services.
COVID-19 kicked off a tsunami of labor issues, beginning with the Great Resignation of 2021, which, according to Pew Research saw a record high number of people quitting their jobs. The labor shortage has not subsided and Abilene is not immune.
While COVID-19 opened the floodgate, a slow trickle started long before the shutdowns.
The nation’s workforce participation rate reached its peak in the spring of 2000 when it hit 67.3%. From there it steadily decreased. By the end of 2013 it hovered around 62%. For the next several years it fluctuated between 62.1% and 62.9%. It had just edged over 63% in February 2020 when the pandemic hit and by April it plummeted to 60.2%, a number not seen since the 1970s.
As COVID-19 mitigation restrictions were lifted, workforce participation started a slow upward trek and has returned to the 62% and higher range. In January it was 62.4%. The Labor Force Participation Rate is defined by the Current Population Survey as, “the number of people in the labor force as a percentage of the civilian non-institutional population […] the participation rate is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work.”
If the workforce participation rate is similar to pre-pandemic numbers – it begs the question, “where are the workers? Why does there appear to be a labor shortage?”
A common refrain among business owners and politicians is, “no one wants to work anymore.” But the issue is more complex than that.
“I think COVID changed a lot of people,” said Kent Campbell, executive director of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation. “People were a little bit different when it comes to overtime, and some of those things. They want to spend more time with family.”
It may not be that people don’t want to work, rather the pandemic helped alter their priorities. Another factor is nationwide job growth. In January alone, more than a half million new jobs were added to the American landscape while unemployment hit a 54-year low.
The Great Reshuffle
The US Chamber of Commerce coined the term “The Great Reshuffle” in its examination of labor shortages.
Jobs that require in-person attendance, such as food service and retail, and have lower wages have seen the highest quit rates. The chamber reported the leisure and hospitality industry has a quit rate higher than 5.2% and the retail industry is around 4% — both surpassing the national average of 2.7%.
However, “hiring rates have outpaced quit rates since November of 2020,” the Chamber reported in a Jan. 19 update by Stephanie Ferguson, director of the Chamber’s Global Employment Policy and Special Initiatives. “So, many workers are quitting their jobs—but many are getting re-hired elsewhere,” said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University.
Hill gave an overview of the Kansas economy recently in Abilene, which included a discussion about labor issues. He took the reshuffle theory a step farther and looked at the past decade when people were having trouble finding jobs in industries they were educated or experienced in.
Businesses were looking for multiple candidates for an opening and wanted those who were overqualified, he said.
“We had all these people with some college or high school and they went into the food service and retail because other employers wouldn't hire them and (food service and retail sectors were) growing,” he said.
Many of those employees also held multiple jobs.
During and after The Great Resignation of 2021, companies in other industries started expanding, which opened the door to new employees.
“They then moved over into these full-time jobs with benefits,” said Hill, who also had a somber observation about the restaurant industry in Kansas. “(Restaurants are) all half empty still today because they don't have enough staff. The prices keep going up. The quality is going down … Guess what's gonna happen? I think as a sector that's gonna shrink down. We have too much retail, too much food service for the economy today.”
He anticipates the only way for the industry to survive is for some of the places to close down. When that happens, those that are still open will pick up the employees from the places that close and the demand will shift.
“They’ll be able to actually hire someone who could do (the work) more efficiently and you can improve the quality,” he said. “Unfortunately, that's urban, that's rural. Everywhere I go, you can see that even in Kansas City … they're not filling the whole space every single night and there’s poor quality and prices went up. They're gonna have to shrink.”
Another industry that struggles with turnover is manufacturing. Allison Blake, corporate recruiter at Land Pride, said last year the company hired 220 people. The entry level positions are easier to hire and she knows they are taking from the food service and retail industry.
The 220 hires account for a mix of skilled and unskilled positions — primarily production jobs, welders, painters, assemblers forklift operators, she said.
Filling the open positions is a struggle because other manufacturers in the region have also expanded operations leaving them all competing for the skilled workers.
“We’re like everyone else,” she said. “There seems to be too many jobs not enough people. The companies have grown … but the population has not grown.”
They will train new employees and have a weld school, which they put about six people through every nine weeks.
“Entry level positions are easier to fill because we have training on site so we can take someone with no experience and put them into a production role as a new employee and have them learn on the job,” she said. “Some of the more skilled positions are more difficult to fill.”
Wages
“We don’t have an employment problem,” Hill said. “We have a wage problem. When you’re at full employment, the only way to get the next employee, in an aggregate economy, is wages have to come up.”
Kansas is one of 20 states that has not instituted a minimum wage higher than the federally required $7.25.
The first federal minimum wage was part of the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Supreme Court later found the act to be unconstitutional. In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act established it at 25 cents an hour. The federal minimum wage was enacted to combat the rise of sweatshops in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Low wage jobs, like those in food service and retail, have the highest turnover rates, according to several sources including Indeed.
“Wages are tough,” Campbell said. “I think people ought to have a livable wage, but where does that come from? It's easy to say, ‘that company should pay more or that business should pay more,’ but what costs do they have?”
Higher wages and decent benefits help attract and retain employees, which in turn saves companies from costs associated with retraining. Blake said Land Pride had a, “significant,” raise in just the past couple of years.
“When I started in Oct. 2020, our starting wage was $15 an hour as of Jan. 1. This year it is $18.25 an hour and up,” she said.
In Dickinson County wages have increased about $5,500 since 2016 with much of that rise occurring between 2019 and 2020 when the median household income grew from $49,991 to $53,864, a 7.75% increase, according to Data USA. On a national level from 2016 to 2021 wages increased and decreased at a steady pace but remained relatively unchanged, as noted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. In May 2021 they started rising. However, adjusted for inflation, wages have declined 2.2% since the start of 2021 but as inflation continues its downward trend, real wages will again rise.
Inflation and an uncertain economy also affect the way businesses compensate their employees, Hill said.
“The (employees) say you gotta give me an increase because I can't pay rent,” he said. “(Rent) is going up, cars are going up. The firm says, ‘I don't understand this market today.’”
With supply costs going up and uncertainty when they’re coming back down, companies have to balance providing a wage that will satisfy today’s needs with concerns about what happens when prices come back down. All the while profits are soaring.
“You can look at the world gas prices that went up, but those oil and gas companies had the best profit margins ever,” Hill said. “A lot of companies made the best profit margins because they were increasing prices more than they (increased) wages. (In Kansas) we got into June and firms started freaking out. ‘I don't want to put wages up any higher because I don't want to get stuck in this really high wage and my price not coming up at the same time.’ So, we had this kind of pull off of increasing wages so they benefited from the excess profits.”
Looking forward, Hill said he is optimistic about the economy and the direction labor, as an economic-growth driver, is going. According to a recent article in Forbes, an economy that can provide a high level of employment is healthy.
