Offices for the city of Abilene, Dickinson County and District Court will be closed on Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle will also not be published that Monday.
The Abilene Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday Sept. 8 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Center will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Recycling Center is located at 1210 N.W. Eighth Street, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.