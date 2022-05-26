Due to staff shortages and issues with employees, the staff of La Fiesta are ensuring they have more time to rest and spend with their families. It’s one of the reasons why the Mexican restaurant closed a few weeks ago for a Saturday. The restaurant has also changed its hours for Saturday.
“A lot of people, I don’t know what the problem is, they’ve been saying we’re closing the business because we don’t do the job right. We keep working. We’ve been here since 2005. We love this town, but I don’t know why people keep saying that,” said Juan Lara, manager at the restaurant.”
The reason for the restaurant closing Saturday was due to the owner having a family emergency and allowing the staff to have a day off, said Lara.
In regards to employee issues, Lara said past employees did not want to provide a high enough quality of service the restaurant works to adhere to.
“Right now, employees don’t want to do the job right. I’ll let them know they are doing a bad job, and they get mad, cause problems and they don’t want to do the right thing here,” Lara said. “I used to have a dishwasher about two weeks ago, and I gave him the opportunity to work and he wasn't doing it right. I went like ‘man, you’re not doing this job right. I just need you to do this, this and this.’ He was like ‘hey man, if you don’t like it, I’m out of here.’ I said ‘it's up to you man,’ and he left.”
To make up for the work, Lara said the current staff is working more to make up for those who left and to keep the service quality the restaurant strives for. The owner is washing dishes and waiting tables to help out.
“We prefer to work a little bit harder and do the right thing for the customers,” Lara said.
While the restaurant has received many applications, Lara said the restaurant is not hiring. Since the eating area in the basement is closed and the main floor can fit only so many employees at one time, the restaurant plans on staying with the number of staff they have.
“We wish to have a lot of staff working like we used to and having the basement open, but right now, we can’t,” he said. “We’re working good — having those hours of work and having the staff we have right now.”
Until the restaurant hires more employees, Lara said the restaurant decided it will close on Saturdays at 3 p.m., which started April 30. Their weekday times are the same.
Overall, Lara said the restaurant is doing well, as they are busy every day.
“Sometimes I don’t take a break because people keep coming in all day,” he said.
