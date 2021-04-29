Gina Kuntz celebrates 24 years as a business owner on May 1, almost tying her mother for longevity.
Kuntz’s mother, Genny Dawson, had long been a source of inspiration and determination for her daughter, propelling her to evolve and expand her own business over the years.
Kuntz, one of seven children, grew up tagging along with her mother at Genny’s Country Cupboard, a general store and bakery Dawson owned and operated for 25 years.
“I went to work daily with her,” Kuntz recalled. “She ingrained a strong work ethic in me from a young age.”
Her first job was at Genny’s where she worked until she opened her beauty shop, Hairtiques, in 1997. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Kuntz brought each of her four children to work with her beginning when they were just a few weeks old. Even though her children are now grown, she still maintains a playroom for kids to play while parents are getting their hair done or shopping.
In 2001, Kuntz opened a second shop, The Gift Parlor, in the front of the Hairtiques building. She prides herself on carrying a range of unique items for different tastes, occasions, and budgets.
“I carry greeting cards and affordable gifts, including brands that no one else in Abilene carries,” she said. During the pandemic, she started carrying retro, nostalgic candy that has been “a huge hit” with customers. “I think people are seeking good memories to combat what’s going on right now, so I wanted to bring back some nostalgia.”
Another surprise bestseller is a line of seasonings, sauces and salsas with unprintable names. Kuntz was reluctant to carry them at first, because of the coarse language in the names, but after sampling the various products, she decided to give them a try in her store.
“It’s my number one selling product line,” she said. “I can’t keep it on the shelves, it goes out as fast as I can bring it in.”
In 2014, Kuntz purchased and renovated the building next to Hairtiques and The Gift Parlor, added a third shop — Whatever — which features a collection of “whatever” items she thinks customers might like.
“Mom always said a business can and will succeed after staying open five years, but you have to keep making changes to keep people coming in,” Kuntz said. “If something doesn’t work or sell, do something different.”
When Hairtiques had to close and business at her two stores slowed during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kuntz decided to try several new things. She enlisted her son, Rowdy, to help her make a video selling hair color kits and teaching clients how to apply the color at home. She also offered a personal shopper service for Easter baskets.
“People brought their baskets in, then I filled them with items within their chosen price range,” she said. “This was a huge hit and lead to building relationships with my customers.”
After her Easter basket success, Kuntz started putting together “Happy Bags”. She filled reusable shopping bags with items in different themes that people could purchase for themselves or to give to someone else.
“It encouraged people to buy local and buy a bag of happiness,” she said. “The important thing was to keep residents happy who were homebound, to give them encouragement and keep Abilene strong.”
In January 2021, Kuntz welcomed masseuse Isaac Doolittle to her family of businesses. Doolittle is a professional MMA fighter and bare knuckle boxer from the Manhattan area. He holds degrees in biochemistry and molecular biophysics as well as a certificate in massage therapy.
“I specialize in deep tissue massage with an in-depth knowledge of spinal, shoulder and hip therapies,” he said.
Kuntz’s latest endeavor is a love letter to her mother. Genny’s Country Cupboard closed in 2000, when Dawson retired, bringing an end to her popular baked goods. Dawson was especially known for her cinnamon rolls, earning her the moniker “the cinnamon roll lady.” At the beginning of 2020, Kuntz decided to add a food counter and offer her mom’s cinnamon rolls. She had just installed a kitchen in her building when the pandemic hit.
Still Kuntz persevered. On November 9, she officially opened the newest expansion of her business: Genny’s 2.0.
“My daughter wanted to name it Genny’s 2.0, which was very fitting with it being 20 years later and 2020, and the second time the aroma of her cinnamon rolls filled downtown Abilene,” Kuntz said.
Besides the famous cinnamon rolls, the menu at Genny’s 2.0 includes cookies, bread pudding, biscuits and gravy, dunkers and take and bake pizzas.
She plans to offer more baked goods and a variety of ice cream and beverages in the future.
Dawson passed away on April 17, 2021, leaving behind a large, loving family and a legacy as “the cinnamon roll lady” that Kuntz is happy to continue.
“I’m most proud to be the daughter of my mom,” Kuntz said. “That I can honor her with something that brings back the good work ethic and the good memories of her. I’m honored to be known as ‘the cinnamon roll lady,’ as my mom was once known.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.