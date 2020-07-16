Kristopher L. Mock, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Leonardville at the age of 44. He was born Nov. 10, 1975 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Steven Mock.
He graduated from Chapman High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Arizona.
Kristopher worked at Wardcraft Homes Inc. after graduation until 2006. He also worked at Walmart for 10 years before moving on to Smithfield Foods Inc. as a mechanical machinist. He enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering, computer games, antique cars and was an avid tinkerer.
He married Suzanne Perry on April 6, 2010 in Manhattan.
She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sister Jessica Gramlick of Omaha, Nebraska, stepson Tyler Perry of Leonardville, nephew Jason Gramlick of Omaha, Nebraska, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Steve, grandmothers Pricilla Louise Henderson and Pricilla Hosie.
Cremation is planned. Graveside services for Kristopher will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Enterprise with Mr. Paul Froelich officiating.
Friends may sign the register book each day at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadowlark Hospice and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 N.W. Third. Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
