Kris Kobach said he noticed that when elections roll around on the Republican side, everyone is a conservative. Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
“I think you know my record as secretary of state for eight years,” he said. “I made a conservative promise and I gave a conservative result.”
He said Kansas has become the most secure state in the nation against voter fraud.
“I drafted the law that was passed which some of these fine Republicans here voted for,” he said.
He said the law required proof of citizenship, photo of identification, equivalent security for mail-in ballots and prosecutable authority.
“No other state has all that. And if you ask the other secretaries of state, they would admit that Kansas has the most protections against voter fraud,” Kobach said.
He said President Donald Trump made Kobach the head of his commission on voter fraud in 2017.
“I am going to make conservative promises on four specific issues,” he said.
Immigration: “I have been advising President Trump on immigration for the last four and half years,” he said. “I just spoke to him on the phone exactly four weeks ago about the DOCCA decision by the (U.S.) Supreme Court.
“Right now President Trump doesn’t have anybody in the Senate that knows this issue front and back, who is like the point man. He can say, ‘Kris, here is the bill. Run it. See what you can do with it.’ There isn’t anybody right now. I’ll be that person in the Senate.”
He said he also supports building a wall and will always hold the conservative line.
“This is one of those areas where there is a difference between two of the candidates,” he said. “I’m pretty close to the same with Bob Hamilton and Bob Lindstrom but Roger Marshall has a disagreement on this.”
He said on May 26 Marshall authored a letter with 37 other Republican members of the House, asking for more H2B workers. He said that is the wrong approach.
“We should not be brining in more guest workers. Forty million Americans are unemployed,” Kobach said. “Close the doors for awhile and allow Americans to get those jobs first.”
Judges: He said before being secretary of state a Constitutional law profession at the UMKC.
“One thing I hope to do is serve on the Judiciary Committee, hopefully along side the Ag Committee,” he said.
He said the Judiciary Committee is critical.
“We need to stop putting activist judges on the bench,” he said.
Agriculture: He said there is a crisis in the Kansas cattle industry.
“In the last 20 years, 6,000 Kansas cattle ranches have gone out of business and they are losing $200 per head,” he said. “Yet what are you spending at the supermarket? The highest prices we’ve ever seen for beef.”
He said there was collusive pricing and the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating it.
He said the collusion is between the four big packers buying the beef at $1.10 a pound and selling it to the wholesale grocery stores for $4.75 a pound.
Transgender athletes in women’s sports: “I though I would never be talking about this in a U.S. Senate race but we have to,” he said.
