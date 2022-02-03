There are 25 children experiencing out of home placement in Dickinson County, according to the Kansas Department for Children and Families’ “Children in Out of Home Placement by County” 2022 report. With a child population of 4,849, that’s about 0.005 percent of children in the county. There are 637 children who live in poverty in the county. That’s 0.13 percent of the county’s child population. For Rev. Glenn Koster, Sr., that’s 25 and 637 children too many.
***
It’s 7:15 a.m. Koster’s wife, Charlcie, dropped 66-year-old Koster off in the Dickinson County Courthouse parking lot. He walked toward the side entrance as he fixed his personalized safety vest. The temperature is around 25 degrees, so Koster’s wearing a dark blue windbreaker over his orange sweatshirt, black windbreaker pants and black gloves. For today’s walk, he’ll be taking Old Highway 40 to the Geary County Courthouse in Junction City. That’s 25 miles from courthouse to courthouse, all on foot.
“I do this about once every two weeks,” Koster said.
***
Koster is planning to walk in every Kansas county. He began April 19, 2021 with walking from McPherson County District Court in McPherson to the Harvey County courthouse in Newton. Now, he has walked through 23 counties. Out of 105 counties in Kansas, he has 82 to go.
Koster walks to bring awareness to children who are in or have experienced out of home placement. He’s titled his cause “Charity Steps for Kansas.”
For the past seven years, Koster has walked across the country for children. In 2015, he walked from Missouri to Colorado to raise funds for central Kansas’ children’s charities. He raised almost $10,000. In 2019, he walked for 24 hours in Reno County to raise money for the county’s foster care.
His longest walk was in 2018. From South Beach in Miami, Florida, to Westport, Washington, from the bottom southeast corner of the United States to the northwest corner. His planned trail was around 4,310 miles long.
“I have chosen the path that I have intentionally,” Koster posted on the Charity Steps of Kansas Facebook page March 18, 2018. “If you notice, it is not a diagonal route. Foster and adopted children often have a very difficult path through life. So, I have chosen the most difficult route across the country and then made it tougher by taking a stair-step approach to show solidarity and support for the journey they have through life.”
***
After taking a final look at the courthouse sign, Koster makes his way along the east side of Buckeye Avenue. Every once in a while, he stops and pulls out his phone from his top left vest pocket. Koster has filled every pocket on his vest with a variety of items. There’s a few disposable water bottles, a coffee thermos, a pen and snacks — usually vienna sausages, he said. He also carries a collapsible chair for when he needs a break. With his phone, he takes photos of either a church or a home that catches his eye. He wants to write a book about the history of churches in Kansas one day.
***
Koster’s passion for poverty and foster children comes from his own childhood. In 1962 at the age of six, Koster was abandoned. One of six siblings, he spent the first six years of his life with his parents who lived in Michigan.
“I was routinely sexually, physically and emotionally abused by my birth father throughout much of those first six years,” he said.
He was adopted shortly after his abandonment. The adoption ended 13 months later though due to neglect and sexual abuse at the hands of a cousin in the family. He was moved 65 miles away, still in Michigan, to his first foster parents. After six months, they petitioned to adopt him. They were turned down because the father was over the age limit by Michigan law at the age of 60.
“Just before Christmas in 1964, he passed away of a heart attack while I was still living with them,” Koster said.
Koster was moved again, this time to his second and final foster parents. “Grandpa and Grandma” raised 12 other children along with Koster. Eventually, he moved into his second and final adoption at the age of 10. By the age of 10, Koster had lived in seven cities across four states.
Despite all his passion, though, Koster can never be a foster parent.
“As an adult, I became like my birth father in many aspects,” he said. “I am a recovering alcoholic, sober since March 13, 1989, and a recovering spousal abuser, violence-free since May 28, 1989. For these two reasons, I can never be a foster parent.”
Koster is now happily married to Charclie for almost 10 years and is the associate pastor of urban ministries and evangelism at the First Church of God in Hutchinson, Kansas.
***
As the dull baby blue sky begins to grow yellow and pink along the horizon edge, Koster crosses NE 14th Street and then turns right to walk down 14th against the flow of traffic. He dons his sunglasses as he turns east toward the sunrise. Once the sidewalk ends halfway down the road, he walks on the verge. Sometimes he uses his hiking stick. Sometimes he holds it at the ends with his hands. He continues down the hill slope, crosses Brady Street and keeps walking to the left of Old Highway 40.
***
Since his birth parents never owned a vehicle while he lived with them, Koster had to walk to the nearest school bus, the store, and anywhere else as a child. The nearest town was 2.5 miles away.
Fast forward to 2011, Koster was working for Eaton Corporation, other part-time jobs and studied online at Western Governors University in Utah full-time. Eaton hosted a step count competition, which Koster won with all the work he was doing at the time.
“When the challenge was done, I was out walking one day when a thought hit me. I asked God, ‘If you want me to walk for you, give me a sign,’” he said. “Within the next half-mile, I found the only silver dollar I have ever found walking. By the end of my walk that day, I found more than $3.”
Walking for foster care was reinforced by a friend who suggested a walk-a-thon. That’s when the idea of walking across the country popped into Koster’s mind.
***
As the sun’s yellow rays encompass the east horizon, he takes off the glove on his right hand. Vehicles approach from time to time. They usually move toward the center of the road when they approach Koster. He waves each time when a vehicle draws close. The bright light from the sunrise ahead makes it difficult to see if the drivers wave back. Either way, he continues to walk into the yellow sunlight toward his destination.
***
“Our foster care system is in crisis for many different reasons,” Koster said. “The reality is that there is still a dramatic need. Available homes in certain areas are desperately in short supply.”
Koster’s message is “multi-faceted.” First, he desires support systems that aim to keep children with their original families need to be bolstered since such systems require mentors for both the parents and children.
His second desire is for children who cannot stay with their original families to have a “safe environment” to live in until they are adopted or become an adult.
“Should they age out, we must do everything possible to ensure their success in life,” he said.
Since his desires require manpower from several sources, Koster wishes each person would contribute toward the cause however they can.
“It is my honest belief that no matter the circumstances, everyone can do something,” he said. “Everyone can either become a mentor, a respite parent, an emergency foster parent, a temporary foster parent, an adoptive parent, a financial donor, a champion of the children or the cause or simply a prayer warrior. Don’t let others be the only ones involved.”
***
After twisting his left ankle and pulling out his collapsible chair twice, Koster arrives panting at the Geary County Courthouse in Junction City at 5:10 p.m. He intended to arrive there around 4 p.m., but at least he made it while the sun was still up. His usual pace is about 20 minutes per mile he said as he exited Abilene. For 25 miles in almost exactly 10 hours, today’s pace was 2.5 miles per hour or 24 minutes per mile.
***
Koster said he does not walk for donations, simply for awareness. When he is given money, he takes the money to his church, since his cause is not a non-profit organization. The church then donates the same amount to programs that impact children in the county where the donation was made.
“For instance, in Ford County, it was donated to St. Francis Ministries to help with Christmas presents for foster children,” he said. “In Sedgwick County, it went to TFI to help provide back-to-school supplies for foster children.”
Koster welcomes people who wish to walk with him, though. They can by joining him while walking through a city or town. If someone wishes to join Koster along a highway, he requests the person has experience walking along highways and has transportation ready to pick them up if the need arises.
To contact Koster, email him at glenn.koster@gmail.com.
***
There are 787,676 children in Kansas, according to the KDCF report. 6,531 of those children have experienced out of home placement children, about 0.008 percent of the children population. For children in poverty, there is 1.3 percent, 102,858, in poverty. While those percentages seem small, and the Dickinson County percentages are nowhere near the highest in the state, those are still 6,531, 102,858, 25 and 637 children who require assistance.
As Koster says, “one child in foster care is one child too many.”
