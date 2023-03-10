City Vice-Mayor John Kollhoff notified city staff he will attend the rest of the 2023 city meetings remotely. The Abilene City Commission had differing opinions on Kollhoff’s notification during the March 6 study session. Kollhoff has attended the majority of meetings remotely since he began his tenure in the beginning of 2022. On Dec. 27, the commission approved a remote attendance policy that encourages in-person attendance and gives guidelines for commissioners to follow if they remotely attended. The majority of the commission decided Kollhoff’s notice would be adequate as long as he adheres to the policy’s video requirement. 

The remote attendance policy lists a few rules for commissioners to follow. The policy reads commissioners must notify city staff before noon on the day of a meeting they are attending remotely. Commissioners must appear on the video conference call at least five minutes before a meeting. The video feature must be used unless it is, “impractical.” 

 

