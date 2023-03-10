City Vice-Mayor John Kollhoff notified city staff he will attend the rest of the 2023 city meetings remotely. The Abilene City Commission had differing opinions on Kollhoff’s notification during the March 6 study session. Kollhoff has attended the majority of meetings remotely since he began his tenure in the beginning of 2022. On Dec. 27, the commission approved a remote attendance policy that encourages in-person attendance and gives guidelines for commissioners to follow if they remotely attended. The majority of the commission decided Kollhoff’s notice would be adequate as long as he adheres to the policy’s video requirement.
The remote attendance policy lists a few rules for commissioners to follow. The policy reads commissioners must notify city staff before noon on the day of a meeting they are attending remotely. Commissioners must appear on the video conference call at least five minutes before a meeting. The video feature must be used unless it is, “impractical.”
As for when commissioners can use remote attendance, the policy uses non-specific language.
“In-person attendance and participation in city commission meetings are preferred, and remote participation should be primarily limited to occasional circumstances rather than a city commissioner’s routine remote attendance for mere convenience,” reads section one of the policy.
The commissioners discussed the remote attendance policy in their Dec. 19 meeting and approved the policy Dec. 27. At both meetings, commissioners had no discussion or comments on the policy, and it was approved in an unanimous vote.
Trevor Witt, city mayor, said he wanted the topic on that meeting’s agenda to remind commissioners of the policy and if changes could be made for Kollhoff to attend in-person more often. He started the conversation by asking Kollhoff if changing the frequency and time of their regular meetings would enable him to attend in person. Kollhoff said he is out of town on Mondays due to his work schedule. Ron Marsh, city manager, commented later in the meeting that city staff will want a discussion about changing meeting times in a couple of weeks.
He suggested amending the policy by removing the line in section one reading in-person attendance is preferred and remote attendance should be limited.
“I’m a little frustrated that we need a formal notice to set up a Zoom meeting when every kindergartener for the last three years has been able to do this to attend school,” Kollhoff said. “So any policy should encourage attendance by all commissioners, and certainly I’ll admit that I’m probably the one that uses (Zoom) most frequently, but I’m certainly not the only one who uses it.”
Later in the meeting, Marshall said the notice is necessary because city staff needs time to set up the equipment and meeting. Witt said staff will also email all information to a commissioner instead of printing out the information and placing it on his desk.
“There’s often been meetings we’ll have a new piece of information here at our desk,” Witt said. “And knowing whether or not that information needs to get emailed out is tied to making sure that everybody on this (commission) is informed with the same information.”
Marsh said city staff will provide the commission with information however they decide.
Kollhoff said his schedule has been this way since before he was elected into office. Kollhoff said he informed Marsh that he would be attending meets remotely, “very frequently,” and was told that attending primarily remotely would not be a problem.
Brandon Rein, city commissioner, said using the video function has improved Kollhoff’s participation. Previously before the policy was established, Kollhoff usually did not utilize the video function.
“Yeah, with just a picture on the screen you can’t see when you were talking specifically, and you’re talking over us all the time,” said Dee Marshall to Kollhoff about him not using video during meetings.
Marshall said she wants the policy to either be upheld as is or eliminated entirely.
“I just don’t think it’s fair to the rest of us. We all make an effort to be here,” Marshall said.
Rein said he was willing to eliminate the line in the aforementioned section one line.
“A lot of business is conducted over Zoom anymore, but I think in order to make that work and be fruitful for everybody,” Rein said. “You can’t see me pointing at you John, but I think having this scenario (using video in Zoom) is going to buy a lot more grace just because, to me, it is much more productive and fruitful.”
Wendy Miller, city commissioner, said the plan was approved as is for a reason, and while she is willing to make changes, the commissioners had a chance to make comments on changes during the discussion beforehand. She is concerned the commission will have to continually revisit the policy when exceptions appear. Marshall agreed, adding to change the policy for just one commissioner would be unfair.
Witt said he thinks the policy is acceptable as it is and video usage is a critical part of the policy, as it aids in keeping the meeting productive. If attending meetings via Zoom without video becomes a trend, then Witt said the commission should revisit the policy.
Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the majority of the policy is borrowed from surrounding communities. The policy was to be proactive and adhere to the commissioner’s desires. City staff did not craft the policy in reaction to a commissioner’s behavior. As written, the policy is a form of self-policing for the commission that does not mandate anything. For the policy to be objective, it requires more criteria or limits.
“When I joined the commission, I was told it would not be a problem for Zoom to be set up for every single meeting going forward. That would be the default,” Kollhoff said. “So, you’ll have to forgive me for feeling a little bit targeted for having this remote attendance policy dropped in my lap, and I’m the one who’s most frequently attending remotely.”
“I don’t think anybody on the commission knew that you’d been expecting to attend every meeting remotely, and I’m not sure your voters did either,” Marshall said in response to Kollhoff.
Rein suggested Kollhoff set up an automated remote attendance notice email for city staff before noon each Monday, so they do not have to constantly remember to set up the Zoom call each meeting. Kollhoff said he thought the process would be easier for city staff to always set up Zoom regardless of notices.
To end the conversation, most of the commission decided to accept Kollhoff’s blanket remote attendance notice, as long as he attended with video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.