Since beginning his tenure as Abilene city commissioner in January 2021, John Kollhoff has attended the majority of the commission’s meetings via Zoom. His physical absence has been to work and travel to various cities in east Kansas. Regardless of his reasons, Kollhoff said his remote attendance should not be a problem, especially how the world has adopted tools such as Zoom into work life.
“We went through 2020, and a lot of places into 2021, where everything was remote,” Kollhoff said. “I’ve been in some planning meetings in Topeka and the city of Lawrance, attended some of their commission meetings and a lot of them are doing them remotely. Again, if there’s unwritten rules, maybe we need to write them down if they want people to follow them.”
Kollhoff said he spends Mondays in east Kansas where he is opening another 7 Brew Coffee franchise. He has opened two of the coffee shops since the beginning of 2022, and a third is under construction.
“So I’m working on both the development training at those sites, locate site selection and try to make sure the pipeline is full,” Kollhoff said. “We’re under contract to develop four (stores) a year for the next four and a half years, so 20 total. So there’s a constant stream of meetings with cities, architects and that sort of thing to be able to have all those pieces in place to keep that moving forward.”
Kollhoff said he realized between filing his run for commissioner and before winning the election that he would be traveling Mondays.
In a blanket notice to city staff Feb. 20 after not being allowed to attend remotely due to not notifying staff early enough, Kollhoff said he will be attending the rest of the 2023 meetings remotely. His notification sparked a conversation about whether the notification should be accepted in the commission’s March 6 study session.
“From the public’s perspective, I don’t think that it matters that much,” Kollhoff said. “I get a lot of feedback that they appreciate having my voice on the commission. I don’t think, in many cases, they think or care whether I’m in person or remote or how I share their view as their representative to the commission.”
The city’s remote attendance policy, passed Dec. 27, 2022, reads in section one that in-person attendance is preferred. During the time when the commission was considering the policy in December, Kollhoff said he made no comments about the policy because he believes his common remote attendance would not be hampered by the policy due to the vague wording used.
“‘In person attendance and participation in city commission meetings are preferred.’ OK, that’s great. I’d love to be there in-person, but that’s not my life right now,” he said.
Since taxpayer money has already been invested into equipment to host meetings and commissioners online, Kolhoff does not see any reason the commission should not use the equipment weekly.
“I feel like there’s probably some information that I’m not getting from the city side,” he said. “The city spent God knows how much money to get all that (remote attendance equipment) so we could have those remote meetings during COVID. They make it seem like it’s a huge burden to do that. I guess I don’t understand exactly what that burden is.”
