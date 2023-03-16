John Kollhoff
Courtesy Photo

Since beginning his tenure as Abilene city commissioner in January 2021, John Kollhoff has attended the majority of the commission’s meetings via Zoom. His physical absence has been to work and travel to various cities in east Kansas. Regardless of his reasons, Kollhoff said his remote attendance should not be a problem, especially how the world has adopted tools such as Zoom into work life.

“We went through 2020, and a lot of places into 2021, where everything was remote,” Kollhoff said. “I’ve been in some planning meetings in Topeka and the city of Lawrance, attended some of their commission meetings and a lot of them are doing them remotely. Again, if there’s unwritten rules, maybe we need to write them down if they want people to follow them.”     

 

