A longtime employee with the Dickinson County Environmental Services department is retiring.
Rona Kohman will leave the county Monday, Feb. 28 after 25 years of service.
Kohman has held a number of different jobs over the years while working at the Transfer Station. During that time, she has served as a spray applicator for the weed department, part-time gate keeper and was one of two people involved with the household hazardous waste program for the entire county.
In the winter when it was not busy, Kohman also clerked in the Environmental Services office.
Kohman was involved with the annual Save-A-Drop Water Festival for 14 years. The festival was held annually at Brown’s Park for the county’s fourth graders until it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have really enjoyed my job and have always worked with a great group of co-workers,” Kohman said.
As for retirement, Kohman said she likes to stay active.
“I’m looking forward to spending more time helping with my grandkids, flower gardening, traveling and having more time to go to the gym,” she said.
