Rona Kohman, a 25-year employee with Dickinson County Environmental Services, was honored Monday during a small retirement reception at the county’s Transfer Station.
County Commissioner Ron Roller presented a vase to Kohman as a gift, thanking her for the 25 years of service and the knowledge she has brought to the county.
He also stated the commission appreciates her dedication and hard work on behalf of the county. She has a lot of expertise that will be missed.
Kohman held a number of different jobs with Environmental Services including spray applicator for the weed department, part-time gate keeper, household hazardous waste and even as an office clerk.
Others attending included Commissioner Craig Chamberlin, County Administrator Brad Homman, Environmental Services Director Derek Norrick,
Environmental Services Office Manager Sarah Serbanich, County Clerk Jeanne Livingston, former WRAPS Coordinator Janet Myers and Assistant County Administrator/Budget Director Janelle Dockendorf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.