Kris Kobach, who is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate of Kansas, will be hosting an on-line event at 7 p.m. Monday.
Dickinson County voters can join by phone or a computer through Zoom.
To join the event, cut and post the following link into a brewers: https://zoom.us/j/91847292255?pwd=T291R2NsSVpvQURBa0hGRksrMnRadz09.
The link can be is available online at Abilen-rc.com under news. The meeting ID is 918 4729 2255 and the password is 239499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.