When Father Peter O’Donnell walked past the playground at St. Andrew’s Elementary School in Abilene, KS, he knew that it was not ready for the students to return to classes this August. It was overgrown with weeds and in need of additional rock. Father Peter reached out to the Brothers of Council 1661 to see if they could help him restore the playground. The Brothers were delighted to help. A team of Brother Knights responded to Father Peter and on the morning before school started, donated equipment, material and all the labor needed to make the playground ready for the start of school the following day. Principal Chris Whitehair and her staff gathered outside to show their appreciation to the Knights who came to help. Brothers Tom Whitehair, Tony Geiger, Leon Boor, Marty Dobelman, Kevin Herrman and Father Peter all chipped in to restore the playground for the children of St. Andrews Elementary School.
The Knight of Columbus Council 1661 supports the great work of the faculty of St. Andrews and remain committed to the Catholic education the school provides to not only the parish but the community as well. Saint Andrews School continues to shine as a beacon of Catholic education to the schools in the area and diocese. Principal Whitehair and her staff are very appreciative of the supportive role that KOC Council 1661 provides for the school.
