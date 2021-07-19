Kids in Crisis will hold round two of its Back to School Fairs from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at the First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Cedar, Abilene.
Clients must enter through the south doors of the church and go down the basement steps to Peatling Hall.
School supply vouchers will be distributed to eligible families with students attending schools in Abilene, Solomon and Chapman schools.
In order to receive your voucher, you must bring your 2021-2022 letter of eligibility with you.
If you feel you are eligible and have not received a letter or have misplaced yours, please contact your local Unified School District Office. They will run another copy of the letter for you.
Vouchers are eligible to be used at Lumber House on North Buckeye in Abilene.
Please call (785) 280-9709 if you have questions.
