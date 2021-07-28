Kids in Crisis will have its third handout for $40 vouchers for free school supplies from 6-8 p.m.Thursday, July 29, at Lumber House on North Buckeye.
Those attending are asked to bring a copy of your last year’s papers from your school district office showing you received free lunches.
This year’s copies showing you get free lunches may not work to get a voucher for free school supplies as all students will be getting free lunches this year.
June DeWeese, coordinator of Kansas Kids in Crisis, will be at the Lumber House and clients will need copies of papers brought from home that she can keep as she will not have access to a copier.
Please call your neighbors and let them know.
For questions, call DeWeese at 280-9709.
