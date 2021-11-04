Abilene is home to several historical buildings, all of which need tender loving care or they will be lost to the sands of time. Thankfully, there are some who have taken it upon themselves to care for these structures. Three of these people are Austin Anders, executive director of the Dickinson County Historical Society, Dawn Hammatt, director of the Eisenhower Library and Museum, and Joseph Tatner, owner of the Lebold Mansion. Despite the difference in each person’s budget and staff, they all have one thing in common: the passion to preserve the beauties and toils of past generations.
The Eisenhower Boyhood Home, most of the structures cared for by the historical society and the Lebold Mansion are the original structures. Hammatt and Anders said there has not been any major reconstruction to their respective buildings.
The Lebold has seen major construction over the years from its owners, Tatner said. For example, the tower was torn down and then rebuilt around 20 years ago. The owners after that put up the current wallpaper.
There are always general repairs that need to be done. For Anders, he and volunteers perform normal maintenance. One of those volunteers is Wade Needham. For them, each day holds a specific job. One day it’s changing light bulbs, another it’s fixing a barn window.
“No day is the same, and that’s part of what I like about it,” Needham said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get into.”
Hammatt said the museum has a maintenance contractor to handle small repairs. They also have professional museum personnel who take care of preserving the home.
For the Lebold Mansion, Tatner said the mansion is generally in good condition, but upkeep work will never end.
“I will never be done because this is a historical property,” Tatner said. “Literally, by the time I’m done sweeping all the rooms, I have to start all over again. That’s just cleaning and maintenance.”
As for how damage is caused, each interviewee had a different answer. While high wear is one reason for the Dickinson County historical buildings and the Lebold Mansion, Anders said the biggest cause was weather. Termites are also an issue at times. For the Eisenhower home, Hammatt said aging is the main cause for parts of the house breaking. Tatner said much of the current damage to the Lebold came from neglect and mishandling from the previous owner.
Like all homes though, sometimes repairs need someone with specific training and education. Anders said the historical society has a list of contractors who have experience can perform a specific job on old homes.
To ensure they hire the correct and able contractor, Hammatt said they go through federal acquisition and bid processing to find contractors who can achieve the job with a high standard.
“Our contractors have to meet federal vendor guidelines. So the National Archives and Records Administration says these are the things that need to be done on this particular project,” Hammatt said. “These are the ways they must be done. So there’s a scope of work that is created through our engineering and building maintenance department in Washington. The scope of work is really fine tuned before the bid process starts.”
Hammatt said these larger projects can take years to fix due to the extensive process.
Tatner finds whoever he can to fix the various problems the mansion has with its old parts and structures. He is working on a contract with a company to place a high velocity air conditioning system without altering the house’s interior drastically.
While Hammat said she could not reveal a yearly estimate on the cost of maintaining and repairing the Eisenhower home, Anders and Tatner both gave estimates. For general maintenance for the historical society’s buildings, Adner said they spent roughly $3,000 a year. Since Tatner bought and moved into the Lebold mansion a few months ago, he does not have a yearly estimate yet. He did say that he budgets around $1,000 to $500 each month for repairing the mansion.
Despite the work, time and money poured into these structures, the result for these caretakers is worth it.
“Part of the pride and joy in being able to maintain this is the fact that we can keep this going for the next generation to be able to enjoy,” Anders said.
“It’s very meaningful to me, but also it’s part of a larger complex,” Hammatt said. “So clearly Eisenhower was raised here where that building is. It didn’t move. He grew up there, but he chose to have a museum there, he chose to have his library there and he chose to be buried there. So to me, it’s a part of an encapsulation of his life. It’s meaningful on its own, but to have it in context with other buildings that he also played a role in is a larger story for us.”
“People genuinely want me to succeed, and they’re genuinely happy to see some life put back into this old place. So I don’t want to let them down.” Tatner said. “It is kind of fun to live here. You feel accomplished when you fix even a little thing like cleaning off and re-staining a door because of the historical value and significance of this place.”
