Rose rosette disease can decimate rose bushes. However, as researchers learn more about the mite that causes the disease, they are discovering new ways to combat it.
Joy Maas, horticulturist for the city of Abilene, said the disease first came to her attention about six or seven years ago when Kansas State University put out a newsletter and alerted people to it. Since that time the mite has wreaked havoc in many places, she said.
Although she hasn’t seen a lot of rose rosette disease in Abilene, it has occurred and is lethal to the plant if left untreated.
“This rose disease is spread by a mite, the eriophyid,” she said. “It’s a virus and it spreads by the mite when he eats on the plant.”
The mite doesn’t have wings but spreads from plant to plant floating in the wind, which can cause other rose bushes in the vicinity to be infected.
Rose rosette disease has been in around since the 1940s and in Kansas since the mid-70s, but it wasn’t until the popularity of the Knock Out Rose in the 2000s that it became more noticeable.
“A lot of people think the Knock Out Roses have rose rosette disease,” she said. “Well, yes, they do, but they did not cause it, and they aren’t any different than any other rose. Any rose, it doesn’t matter what kind it is, any rose is susceptible. Because knockouts were so popular, it spread like wildfire.”
Rose rosette disease is usually seen at the beginning of the season.
“They call it witch’s broom, which it means you’ve got a single stalk with lots of branches coming off of it like an upside-down broom would be, an old-fashioned broom,” Maas said.
The leaves and stems turn a bright red and it grows more thorns than normal. The thorns can get so thick that the stem can’t be seen, and they’re soft, she said.
She recommends anyone who suspects their roses have the disease go online and look at the photographs for a comparison.
Left untreated the rose bush will die, it may take a year or two but it will succumb. At one time the popular thought was that the only way to eradicate infected rose bushes was to pull them up completely. A nursery in Oklahoma ended up burning acres of roses to get rid of them.
Research shows such drastic measures are not necessary.
The first time Maas saw rose rosette disease in Abilene was on a bush at the senior center.
“As soon as I saw it, I immediately dug it up because back in 2017 they didn’t know a lot about it,” she said.
The belief was that after digging the bush up people had to clean their tools, change their clothing and not plant another rose bush in that spot. In the past few years, researchers have learned that those extreme measure are not necessary.
The mite does not live in the soil and cannot be transferred using gardening tools. A new bush can be planted in the same spot, but it is recommended people wait a few days.
“If the mite happens to be present in the soil, he will die without his hosts,” she said. “They’ve learned a lot and lots of research is being done.”
Now, research shows an infected bush can survive if the affected branch is cut off at the ground. The second time Maas saw the disease in Abilene, it was again at the senior center. Following the new protocol, she cut off just the one branch and that worked. She said she watched it for a year and the bush is still going strong.
If a branch is cut off and disposed of and the disease returns, Maas said the plant should then be removed. She said not to put it in recycling, but rather throw it away.
