The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin pavement patching on westbound and eastbound I-70 in Dickinson County beginning Monday, Aug. 9.
Work on I-70 will extend east about 8.5 miles from just west of K-15 at Abilene to about two miles east of K-43 junction at Enterprise.
Temporary lane closures will reduce traffic to one 16-foot lane when the contractor is actively working in the driving lane and one 20-foot lane when working in the passing lane. Drivers should expect minimal delays, not exceeding five minutes.
Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. of Columbia, Missouri is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $663,318 project to be completed by November, weather permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
