The Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on a project to replace the bridge located on K-209 just west of U.S. 77 in Dickinson County.
Throughout construction traffic speed will be reduced and carried through construction via a temporary roadway known as a shoo-fly. The temporary roadway will consist of one 12-foot lane in each direction.
This project is scheduled for completion in February 2020, weather permitting.
King Construction Co., LLC of Hesston is the primary contractor for this $1,105,915 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.
