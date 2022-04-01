The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place March 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
District Two — North Central
Dickinson ‑ 70‑21 KA‑6406‑01 ‑ I‑70, from approximately 1,843 feet east of the I‑70/K‑206 junction east to the Dickinson/Geary county line, patching and overlay, 2.9 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kansas, $1,682,930.05.
Geary – 40B3‑31 KA‑3952‑01 ‑ U.S. 40B3, bridge #035 (over the Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe Street) located approximately 1,214 feet east of U.S. 77B in Junction City, bridge replacement, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kansas, $15,957,363.42.
Geary ‑ 70‑31 KA‑6278‑01 ‑ I‑70, from 0.64 mile east of the I‑70/K‑57 junction to the Geary/Riley county line, pavement patching, 15.5 miles, R A Knapp Construction Inc., Lenexa, Kansas, $3,264,702.50.
Saline ‑ 143‑85 KA‑3940‑01 ‑ K‑143, bridge #104 over the Saline River Drainage located 2.62 miles north of I‑70 and bridge #103 over the Saline River Drainage located at the K‑143/E. Granville Road intersection, bridge replacement, L & M Contractors Inc., Great Bend, Kansas, $668,194.00.
