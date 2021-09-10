The Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting further information from stakeholders on the prospect of placing charging stations for electric vehicles along several major Kansas roadways, including on I-70 between Abilene and Junction City.
Sept. 9, KDOT announced a request for information (RFI) in advance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the state’s most traveled highways.
By seeking this information, KDOT seeks to receive input from industry stakeholders and potential applicants that will help develop program criteria for awarding funding toward the installation of EV charging equipment.
Alongside the Abilene-Junction City site, KDOT has identified about 12 possible locations for the installation of Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations (50 kW or greater) to improve public access to charging stations every 50 miles along primary corridors.
Here is a list of possible locations for charging stations:
* I-70 — Oakley/Grainfield/Grinnell area
* I-70 — WaKeeney
* I-70 — Russell
* I-70 — Ellsworth/U.S. 156 exit
* I-70 — Abilene to Junction City area
* I-70 — Manhattan to Paxico area
* I-35 — Ottawa
* I-35 — Emporia
* I-35 — Cassoday to Matfield-Green area
* I-35 — Belle Plain – Wellington Area
* I-135 — Newton/North Newton
* S. 81 — ConcordiaNationwide there has been a strong push for the adoption of electric vehicles from both the public and private sectors. While some charging infrastructure already exists, it’s important for Kansas to ensure continuity of travel across the state for travelers and commerce.
“KDOT wants to work in partnership with the private sector to expand EV charging stations,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This RFI is the first step in that process.”
Funding for the charging stations is provided by the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust, which made approximately $2 million available to Kansas for EV charging infrastructure.
Responses to this RFI must be emailed to kdot.designcontracts@ks.gov by 5 p.m. Sept. 24.
See https://sos.ks.gov/publications/Register/Volume-40/Issue-36-September-9-2021.html for more information.
