The Kansas Department of Transportation awarded $2 million dollars to travel stations located on Interstate 70 and the Kansas Turnpike for Direct Current Fast Charging stations. KDOT hopes the charging stations will “improve public access to charging stations along primary corridors.”
The department received 32 project proposals and selected 12 priority locations, including Abilene’s 24/7 Travel Store.
“The quality of proposals made the selection process very competitive and it was clear there is much support across Kansas for electric vehicles and infrastructure,” KDOT’s Transportation Planning Manager Matt Messina said in a press release. “Many applicants provided dedication to EV services beyond the required five-year commitment as they are eager to promote transportation options.”
According to 24/7 Travel Store Manager of Growth and Development Ted Augustine, their application for the grant focused on preparing their businesses for future customers’ needs.
“While electric vehicle density is still slim, but it is an investment that our government is putting into it,” Augustine said. “There will probably be some demand increase…We’re in the business of providing service to customers and it’s a service that most customers don’t need. There is a new market, kind of like when we put in the RV park there at Abilene, we felt that there was a gap for our customers and wanted to provide that service.
For Abilene, KDOT awarded $271,815, which 24/7 will need to provide 20% of the project cost. The grants are funded by the legal settlements from the German automaker Volkswagen’s 2015 emissions scandal. In 2016, Volkswagen agreed to spend up to $15.3 billion to settle consumer lawsuits and government allegations due their diesel cars cheating on the U.S. emissions tests.
“(Volkswagen) had a lawsuit settlement that’s dedicated for electric vehicle usage,” Augustine said. “So even though it’s Kansas administered, it’s not taxpayer funded.”
Augustine stated the station’s construct will create minimal disturbance for customers at the Abilene location and understands the controversy over the topic.
“At the end of the day, we’re just providing energy to the traveling customer whether that be electricity or diesel or gasoline,” Augustine said. “We’re just in the business of providing a service to power our customers’ cars and get them on their way.”
