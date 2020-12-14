The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 18, in Topeka.
Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
APAC-Kansas Shears Division in Hutchinson received an almost $2.9 million bid for milling and overlay of 20.6 miles from the Marion/Dickinson county line north to the south city limits of Abilene.
