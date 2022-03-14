The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced the department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have discovered wild waterfowl in central Kansas have contracted a highly pathogenic avian influenza.
“Confirmed HPAI in wild birds in central Kansas is an indication that Kansas birds are at risk of exposure from the wild migratory bird population,” said Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith in a press release published March 9. “We’ve encouraged Kansas poultry owners to be aware of this possibility, but now the reality is all poultry owners need to be vigilant in taking steps to protect their flocks from avian influenza. If you haven’t implemented biosecurity practices yet, the time to do it is now.”
Dr. Emily Murray, large animal veterinarian at the Abilene Animal Hospital who has a poultry science degree, said disease is mostly found in wild waterfowl and wild turkeys, and uncommon in songbirds. The disease can be carried on clothes and live in the soil during cold temperatures for as long as three months, Murray said.
“People have heard about people who have gotten bird flu in the past. It’s a different strain. This strain hasn’t jumped, hasn’t gone to people yet, but we don’t want to give it the opportunity, and we don’t want to risk it,” Murray said.
As of March 11, Murray said there have been no cases of HPAI found in domestic birds in Kansas.
Predicting when the strain will die off is difficult. Murray said, She said it will die when the temperature increases, causing the virus to die in the ground and marking the end of a bird’s migratory patterns.
“Once those birds get to their destination, the spreadability of that virus is going to decrease because those geese aren’t flying overhead. Right now you see all the geese and all the ducks flying,” Murray said.
Symptoms are respiratory distress, lack of energy and appetite, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs, lack of coordination and diarrhea. The disease can also cause sudden death, with or without symptoms. The mortality rate of a HPAI is almost 100 percent and there is no cure or treatment, Murray said.
“When wild birds carry it, they don’t die. That’s the catch,” Murray said. “I think because they’ve evolved and adapted with it for so long.”
Avian influenza does not cause poultry and eggs to be unsafe to eat.
This year’s HPAI is the state’s first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2015.
“Just like the flu virus and people, it’s different every year so the prevalence and spread is different every year,” Murray said.
Because of this virus, Murray said now is an important time for domestic birds’ owners to set up a security plan for their flock with a veterinarian. The KDOA advised if symptoms in owned birds are observed, immediately contact a veterinarian or KDA’s Division of Animal Health office toll-free at 833-765-2006.
