Reflector-Chronicle staff
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported there are now 1,268 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. Of those 55 have died.
There are still no positive cases of residents of Dickinson County.
The Monday evening Community Meal at the Trinity Lutheran Church, sponsored by five Abilene churches, has been discontinued for the time being.
Due to the coronavirus, Dickinson County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes has recommended the Community Meal discontinue its carryout meal service until it is safe to start up again.
“I don’t want to prevent anyone from receiving a free meal,” Holmes said.
However, the people preparing and delivering those meals are a high risk population of the COVID-19 virus, he said.
“I am trying to be proactive,” he said. “I asked them to take a break.”
Holmes said the request did not include the Abilene school district’s distribution of free lunches to students.
“I see that as a greater need,” he said.
Holmes also advised Neighbor to Neighbor to discontinue serving carryout noon meals but that organization has decided to continue.
Neighbor to Neighbor, located at 803 N. Cedar, will continue to distribute free lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Neighbor to Neighor at (785) 200-6750; on the Facebook page, or online at neighbortoneighborAbilene.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.