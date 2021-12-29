Dickinson County has recorded one more death from COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 63. Of these, 28 of them have been women and 35 have been men.
Since the Reflector-Chronicle’s last update five days ago, the county has recorded another 25 COVID-19 diagnoses within its borders, rising from a total of 3,460 cases of the virus to a total of 3,485 cases for the entire duration of the pandemic.
The county’s rate of variants has not gone up according to the KDHE. There are no known cases of the omicron variant in Dickinson County as of yet.
Of the 106 cases of COVID-19 variants that have been detected in Dickinson County, 101 of them were cases of the delta variant, four were cases of the alpha variant and one was a case of the gamma variant.
The county’s vaccination rate continues to inch upward.
According to the KDHE, about 548.3 per 1,000 members of the Dickinson County population older than the age of 5 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equals out to 9,565 people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Almost half of the population older than the age of 5 have received both doses of the vaccine. According to the KDHE, 497.5 per 1,000 residents have received both doses of the vaccine. This equates to 8,679 people.
This information and more can be found on the KDHE’s websites at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas and www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data online.
