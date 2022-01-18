According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Dickinson County has recorded its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The KDHE’s website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas lists a single case of the Omicron variant in the county under the SARS-CoV-2 Variants tab.
Additional variant cases that have been located in Dickinson County include 106 cases of the Delta variant, four cases of the Alpha variant and one case of the Gamma variant.
In total, the county has seen 112 cases of COVID-19 variants.
The county has seen 63 deaths from the virus since it first arrived here in spring, including 28 women and 35 men.
Dickinson County has seen 3,913 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 192 cases since the Reflector-Chronicle’s last update which was published one week ago.
People may want to consider being vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to avoid the virus or prevent their symptoms from becoming severe if they do contract the virus.
Many Dickinson County people older than the age of five have received their first COVID-19 shots.
Information provided at www.kansasvaccine.gov/158/Data by the KDHE indicates that 558.5 people per 1,000 members of the population older than five have received their first shots for a total of 9,743 people.
A total of 507 per 1,000 members of the population older than the age of five have had both rounds of the COVID-19 shot for a total of 8,845 people.
