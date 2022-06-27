The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration released a survey containing population percentage estimates on drug and mental health statistics in the United States for each state and region. The survey, the 2019-2020 National Survey On Drug Use And Health: Model-Based Prevalence Estimates, was released Dec. 29, 2021. In ranking each state’s and the District of Columbia’s percentage estimates for adults, Kansas was in the highest values for alcohol use disorder, substance use disorder, serious mental illness, major depression episodes and serious thoughts of suicide during 2020.
All statistics refer to the Kansan population of people ages 18 and older. Some percentages were calculated for the time periods between 2019 and 2020 or only 2020, which will be specified with each statistic.
Below only the District of Columbia and Washington, Kansas has the third-highest percentage of adults with alcohol use disorder in 2020 with 13.48 percent. In comparison, the U.S. has a percentage estimate of 10.96 percent. Kansas is also the fourth highest state for adults needing but not receiving treatment at a specialty facility for alcohol use in 2020 with 13.47 percent, 0.01 percent less than the alcohol use disorder estimate.
Kansas had the sixth-highest estimate for substance use disorder out of all the states and the District of Columbia in 2020. 18.42 percent of the adult population had the disorder. The United States’ estimate is 15.35 percent. The state rises to the fourth-highest for adults needing but not receiving treatment at a specialty facility for substance use at 17.77 percent.
The SAMHSA defines substance use disorder as meeting the criteria for illicit drug or alcohol use disorder.
A higher than average of Kansans suffered from mental illness in 2020. The state had the fourth highest estimate for major depressive episodes with 9.87 percent between 2019 and 2020. The United States’ estimate is 8.12 percent. The state also ranked fourth for the highest estimate for serious thoughts of suicide at 6.44 percent between 2019 and 2020. 4.84 is the U.S. estimate. For serious mental illness between 2019 and 2020, Kansas had the eighth highest estimate with 6.73 percent between 2019 and 2020. The U.S. estimate is 5.44 percent.
Kansas falls down the list of rankings for attempted suicide estimates between 2019 and 2020. The state’s estimate was 0.49 percent, falling to 39th place. The U.S. estimate is 0.52 percent.
The percentage of Kansan adults in 2019 and 2020 that received mental health services is an estimated 19.94, which ranks 12th. The U.S. in general had an estimated 16.54 percent of adults receive mental health services.
For illicit drugs, Kansas falls further down the rankings. 0.60 percent of Kansan adults in 2019-2020 used heroin, which ranks the state at number 10 in the country. 2019-2020 Cocaine use estimate is 2.4 percent, ranking Kansas at number 12. 2019-2020 Methamphetamine use in Kansas ranks the state at 12th with an estimate of 16.62 percent. For adults needing but not receiving treatment at a specialty facility for illicit drug use, Kansas falls at 18th place with an estimate of 6.76 percent.
Marijuana use in Kansas between 2019 and 2020 is estimated to be about 16.62 percent, making Kansas the 28th highest state. The U.S. percentage is 18.33.
Kansas ranked 33rd highest for prescription pain reliever use disorder in 2020 with an estimated 0.84 percent. The United States’ estimate is 0.89 percent. The estimate for prescription pain reliever misuse in Kansas between 2019 and 2020 is an estimated 3.57 percent, slightly lower than the country estimate of 3.59 percent. Kansas ranks the 25th highest out of the rest of the states.
The 2019-2020 National Survey On Drug Use And Health: Model-Based Prevalence Estimates can be found at samhsa.gov.
