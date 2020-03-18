The Abilene school district will be working with the Kansas State Department of Education to develop alternative learning opportunities for students, Superintendent Greg Brown said Tuesday.
That was after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that all Kansas school facilities will close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We understand the hardship a school closure places on our families as well as the social and emotional impact it may have on our students,” Brown said in a news release. “Our district leadership team and board of education have been developing a contingency plan for several days, including how to provide breakfast and lunch for students.”
There has been no information released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association concerning spring sports as of Tuesday.
Meals will be available for pick-up beginning Monday, March 23. Details regarding this pick-up plan will be made available by the end of the day Wednesday, March 18th.
“We are also working on other critical issues, such as what this means for our seniors and how we will provide a continuous learning format for all students kindergarten through 11th grade for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year,” Brown said. “The Abilene schools’ continuous learning plan will be put into place by Monday, March 30. Our administrators and teachers will be working together to provide a first-rate education while protecting the health of our students, staff and community.
“We want to thank community leaders who are not directly affiliated with our school system and our families for the support they have shown our district during these challenging times,” he wrote.
Continued communication through the newspaper, social media, district webpage and the automated calling system will be used to keep our patrons as well informed as possible. Patrons are also welcome to call the district office at (785) 263-2630 or email abileneinfo@abileneschools.org to address specific questions or concerns.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
