The Kansas Media Event wrapped up earlier this week with travel writers from all around the country visiting Abilene businesses and attractions.
In the midst of all the activity, writers had the chance to attend an event where they mingled with vendors and sampled products from all around the state of Kansas.
CVB Director Julie Roller Weeks said she was happy with how the event turned out.
“I think it’s been great,” she said. “It’s really hard to visit all the things in Abilene in a morning. So people have really just gotten to sample. And so it’s great to hear that others are saying ‘hey, we’re going to prolong our visit’ or ‘we came in early’ or ‘we’d like to come back again.’ So that’s been really good. But I hope it’s given them just an aerial view of all the great things to see and do in Abilene. It’s gone really well. It’s a great time to celebrate our community. After the last few years — lower visitation numbers due to the pandemic — I think it’s really boosted the morale within the tourism organizations for them to see all the writers who are interested in them.”
Callie Carpenter of Parsons was one of the vendors who participated in the event.
“I think it’s been wonderful,” she said. “Everybody that we’ve talked to has been great. They’re all very interested and I hope that they all come to our region.
Communications Manager Chris Wilson of Crawford County was present in Abilene for both days of the event.
“For us like I’m from southeast Kansas and my history is so different than what is here. For me, it’s really cool to kind of see that cowtown history that you guys have here in the middle part of the state because I don’t have that in my immediate area,” he said. “So for me from that perspective, that has been wonderful. But also though obviously the reason we’re here is the media event to meet these other travel writers so that we can show off our corner the state of Kansas as a whole. That’s what we’re here to do is we’re here to show off what we have and all the big stories and all the little stories — everything from the cow town days to the Civil War, mining days like in my area and the immigrant periods — things like that. It’s just great to be able to show off that heritage — those unusual attractions like Big Brutus — everything like that — to these writers that have never even heard of our state.”
Marieta Hauser of Ulysses was with a group representing southwest Kansas called Wild West Country, a 22 county coalition. She and her group were dressed as miners to show off what they called the “hidden gems” of their small, southwestern Kansas communities.
Hauser said their booth received a good deal of interest from the 40-some writers in attendance at the event.
“Most of them are stopping by I think,” she said.
While she and her fellow attendees were there to promote tourism in their communities, they enjoyed the chance to see Abilene’s attractions about as much as the visiting travel writers for whom the event was held.
“I love this little town,” Hauser said, listing off businesses and attractions she had visited in Abilene not necessarily as part of the event but just because they were in town.
There were many people there dressed in historical clothing. While many of these people were reenactors or otherwise in costume, Jim “the Cowboy” Gray of Geneseo, was simply dressed in his day-to-day clothing — that of a traditional cowboy.
“There honestly are so few people that will dress (like a) cowboy,” he said. “Even regular working cowboys don’t often look like a working cowboy anymore. So people are drawn to it. And little kids — I can walk into a store and I can hear a little three or four year old — you wouldn’t think they’d know — and they go ‘cowboy.’ So I love it.”
Gray, an old west historian, came to both days of the event to talk about Chisholm Trail and Kansas history with attendees.
Paul Bahnmaier, a Civil War reenactor from Lecompton took part in a booth promoting products from his community.
“I think the Kansas Travel and Tourism does a wonderful job of promoting the state,” he said. “And so anything we can do to help them is what’s important. Because tourism is economic development. Because the customer comes to a town, they eat, and they shop and they stay all night, besides visiting the historic sites — so it’s purely tourism. The southern states, they make a lot of off of their tourism. And so I think Kansas Traveling Tourism does a wonderful job. They just need to be allocated a little more money from the legislature so that they can promote the state as it is. Kansas is the birthplace of civil war — and it’s not South Carolina. The state travel and tourism does a wonderful job with the resources they are getting from the state.”
