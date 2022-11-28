JakeLongrodeo

Jake Long, Coffeyville, is second in the world team roping heeling standings with $130,332 on the way to the National Finals Rodeo.

Six professional rodeo competitors from Kansas have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, December 1-10, 2022, the NFR features the top 119 contestants in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

 

