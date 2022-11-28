Six professional rodeo competitors from Kansas have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.
In Las Vegas, Nevada, December 1-10, 2022, the NFR features the top 119 contestants in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 2:34 am
Contestants in the 10-day competition will be vying for coveted gold buckles and a share of the $10.257 million purse.
Jess Pope, Waverly, heads into the NFR second in bareback bronc riding with $159,259 winnings this year. Just ahead of the Kansas cowboy is Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyoming, with $160.971.
Tanner Brunner, Ramona, comes into the NFR steer wrestling in tenth place with $96,271 won this year. Steer wrestling event leader is Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, with $134,661.
Jake Long, Coffeyville, is second in the world team roping heeling standings with $130,332. Junior Nogueira from Brazil is at top of the heeling winnings with $227,878.
Two Kansas bull riders have qualified for the NFR. Trey Holston, Fort Scott, is 11th with $108,892, just ahead of J.R. Stratford, Byers, in 12th with $107,061.
Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, heads the bull riding standings with $320,599, and is second in saddle bronc riding with $193,120. Totaling those event rankings puts Wright first in the PRCA all-around standings with $378,340.
Beau Peterson, Council Grove, goes into the finals 11th in the breakaway roping list with winnings of $56,086. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, is winning the breakaway roping to date with $109,097.
Cooper Martin, Alma, was just a few dollars shy of another NFR qualification in tie-down calf roping placing 16th with $101,392. The top 15 money winners at the end of the 12-month season ending September 30, 2022, qualify for the NFR.
Placing 15th for the year in calf roping was Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant, Texas, with $101,946. Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, is leading the calf roping going into the NFR with $203,508.
Cole Patterson, Pratt, ended the steer roping season ranked second in the world with $117,036. His dad, Rockery Patterson, was 18th for the year with $37,060.
Pope won the bareback bronc riding average at the 2021 NFR for the second year in a row, with 873 points on 10 head. Pope finished the 2021 season with $340,499 and finished a career-best second in the world standings.
Pope was third in the 2020 world standings with $220,029. He won two go-rounds and placed in six go-rounds winning his inaugural NFR average with $170,417 earnings.
Partnering with Clay Tryan, Long finished sixth in the 2021 world team roping heeling standings with $199,062. Earning $103,836 at the 2021 NFR, Long placed in five 2021 NFR go-rounds and split the seventh go-round win. Long’s professional rodeo career earnings are $2.05 million.
