“The state that now has the highest average case per capita is Kansas. If you look at Kansas, highest increasing rate in the United States, not exactly the honor you want to receive,” said Dr. Steven Stites, executive vice president of clinical affairs at The University of Kansas Health System.
In the health system’s morning medical update video series that can be found on their YouTube channel, Dr. Stites talked about the graph from the New York Times titled “Cases by region” displaying the average COVID-19 cases per capita in the four regions of the U.S. and Kansas. While the four regions hit a peak of between 200 and 300 cases and then declined after October 2021, the dotted line of Kansas is currently above 300 cases.
Dr. Stites said the high number and how Missouri is the least vaccinated state is “setting up for a difficult outcome,” in Kansas.
With high death rates recently, Dr. Stites said the center may need to reevaluate the theory of Omicron being less of an issue compared to previous variants. While hospitalizations have decreased, people are still dying from Omicron. While COVID-19 deaths recently have been a “mixed bag” of causes, Dr. Stites said, the majority of the deaths occur with patients who received a vaccine over eight months ago, are unvaccinated, or have a severe underlying disease.
“It should be a warning to all of us that Omicron is still very dangerous, which is why I think Pfizer is pivoting,” Dr. Stites said.
Dr. Stites is referring to Pfizer’s decision to create a vaccine that will be effective against Omicron and the rest of the existing variants. Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said during an interview with CNBC Jan. 24 the company is currently working on the vaccine. It will be ready by March of this year. During the interview, Bourla said he did not know if it would be needed or if it would ever be used, but that it would be ready.
Dr. Stites said he knows Moderna is working on an Omicron-effective vaccine based on releases he has seen. He predicted Moderna would have their vaccine ready to sell by late spring or early summer. The Omicron case numbers are already lowering across the U.S. though, so a new vaccine in May may be too late, Dr. Stites explained.
Kansas reached an all-time high of 6,785 COVID-19 cases Jan. 11, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The state, however, has seen a gradual decrease of cases since then. The department reported Jan. 25 2,320 new cases. Dickinson County currently has 4,418 COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.