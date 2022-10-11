The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems. 

The gift was announced today by A&SV President and General Manager Ross Boelling, who added that the Schmidt grant is being matched by local fundraising efforts. 

 

